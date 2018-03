This is Easter and you would want to surprise your guests with uncommon dishes. Grilled jumbo prawns can do the magic. It can serve as an appetiser or side dish.

Ingredients

• Tiger prawns (Pre-shelled & Deveined)

For the marinade:

• freshly ground chilli pepper

• Thyme

• Lime juice

• Salt to taste

• Vegetable oil

Directions

Step 1: Wash the shrimp properly and set aside.

Step 2: Mix the chilli, thyme, lime juice and salt together in a bowl and gently pour in the shrimp. Mix to incorporate, then leave to sit for about 15 mins.

Step 3: Place the shrimp on the grilling rack and gently glaze with vegetable oil

Step 4: Cook in a pre-heated grill for 2-3 mins on each side. They will turn pink once cooked.