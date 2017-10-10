Treat Corps members as your children – Zamfara gov.

From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has urged communities in the state to treat National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state as their own children.

Yari represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Gurbin-Bore gave the charge Tuesday in Nahuche town, Bungudu Local Government Area while flagging of Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) organized by the NYSC.

The governor said it is by treating the corps members serving in the state that the essence of establishing the NYSC which was to create national integration will be achieved.

“You should always treat corps members serving in your communities as your children so that they will always remember the good you did to them during their stay here,” he charged.