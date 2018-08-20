– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Treasury looters: Start with your party members, PDP tells Buhari
20th August 2018 - Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house
20th August 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant flays demolition of Ayefele’s Music House
20th August 2018 - 3rd Mainland Bridge to be shut August 23 – Lagos govt
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police to worship places, recreational centres
20th August 2018 - Aborted by-election: Police have declared war on Rivers – Wike
20th August 2018 - DISCOs urge FG to tackle transmission challenges
20th August 2018 - TRENDY UZOIGWE 08165928075
19th August 2018 - 2019 elections doubtful, FG driving Nigeria to electoral chaos – Fayose
19th August 2018 - Failed election: Police has declared war on Rivers, says Governor Wike
Home / Cover / National / Treasury looters: Start with your party members, PDP tells Buhari
Treasury looters: Start with your party MEMBERS, PDP tells Buhari

Treasury looters: Start with your party members, PDP tells Buhari

— 20th August 2018

“Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons…”

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed declaration to jail treasury looters.

However, the opposition party challenged the president to show integrity in his anti-corruption fight with the immediate investigation and prosecution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for alleged corruption.

READ ALSO: Group petitions EFCC over Oshiomhole’s alleged corruption

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also challenged President Buhari to permit an investigation into alleged graft by the sacked Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura; former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, as well as the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),Yusuf Usman.

Besides, the party challenged the president “to allow an investigation into the alleged squandering of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, under his direct supervision as minister, including the alleged N9 trillion illegal oil contract as detailed in the leaked presidency memo, the alleged N1.4 trillion corrupt subsidy regime and alleged diversion of N1.1 trillion worth crude oil using 18 illegal companies allegedly linked to Presidency cabal and APC chieftains.”

It added “the president should also allow the investigation of his ministers, who as former governors, were indicted of stealing billions of naira belonging to their states, particularly, a former governor, who was indicted by his state for allegedly diverting over N40 billion to finance APC’s 2015 Presidential campaign.

“Mr. President must also investigate how billions of naira allegedly moved from parastatals under his Petroleum ministry to finance the failed attempt to change the leadership of the National Assembly as well as the certificate scandals among his ministers and special advisers and jail all those involved.

“These are the people Nigerians have been expecting President Buhari to investigate, prosecute and if found wanting sent to jail. Unfortunately, Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons, a development that has completely called to question the integrity of his anti-corruption fight.

“Since President Buhari came into office, he has not allowed any investigation into the corrupt activities under his Presidency, instead he has been attracting to himself, all manner of corrupt persons and giving them the perfume of sainthood, once they identify with his APC.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Treasury looters: Start with your party MEMBERS, PDP tells Buhari

Treasury looters: Start with your party members, PDP tells Buhari

— 20th August 2018

“Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed declaration to jail treasury looters. However, the opposition party challenged the president to show integrity in his anti-corruption fight with…

  • MUSIC HOUSE

    Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house

    — 20th August 2018

    The bulldozer that destroyed parts of the building at the Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, arrived the premises of the Music House some minutes past 3 a.m. Oluseye Ojo and Chukwudi Nweje Thousands of residents of Ibadan were in shock yesterday. Many people could hardly believe that the N800 million Music House built by popular gospel…

  • MUSIC HOUSE DEMOLITION

    NUJ presidential aspirant flays demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

    — 20th August 2018

    “The destruction of the Music House of Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan is hereby condemned in its entirety. The building housed FRESH FM Station, Ibadan” Raphael Ede, Enugu Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), presidential aspirant, Chris Isiguzo, has described the destruction of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan as anti-democratic and unacceptable to the media industry….

  • 3rd Mainland Bridge to be SHUT August 23 – Lagos govt

    3rd Mainland Bridge to be shut August 23 – Lagos govt

    — 20th August 2018

    The Federal Government had earlier announced plans to shut the bridge in July, but shelved the plan after consultation with the state government and stakeholders Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for four days, starting from midnight of Thursday next week. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya,…

  • MASSIVE DEPLOYMENT OF POLICE

    Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police to worship places, recreational centres

    — 20th August 2018

    “They are to be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of police personnel, crowd controls and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds” Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreational centres, public places and critical…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share