Treasury looters: Start with your party members, PDP tells Buhari

“Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons…”

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed declaration to jail treasury looters.

However, the opposition party challenged the president to show integrity in his anti-corruption fight with the immediate investigation and prosecution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for alleged corruption.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also challenged President Buhari to permit an investigation into alleged graft by the sacked Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura; former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, as well as the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),Yusuf Usman.

Besides, the party challenged the president “to allow an investigation into the alleged squandering of over N11 trillion in the petroleum sector, under his direct supervision as minister, including the alleged N9 trillion illegal oil contract as detailed in the leaked presidency memo, the alleged N1.4 trillion corrupt subsidy regime and alleged diversion of N1.1 trillion worth crude oil using 18 illegal companies allegedly linked to Presidency cabal and APC chieftains.”

It added “the president should also allow the investigation of his ministers, who as former governors, were indicted of stealing billions of naira belonging to their states, particularly, a former governor, who was indicted by his state for allegedly diverting over N40 billion to finance APC’s 2015 Presidential campaign.

“Mr. President must also investigate how billions of naira allegedly moved from parastatals under his Petroleum ministry to finance the failed attempt to change the leadership of the National Assembly as well as the certificate scandals among his ministers and special advisers and jail all those involved.

“These are the people Nigerians have been expecting President Buhari to investigate, prosecute and if found wanting sent to jail. Unfortunately, Mr. President has been pursuing perceived political enemies, and innocent opposition members while dining and wining with corrupt persons, a development that has completely called to question the integrity of his anti-corruption fight.

“Since President Buhari came into office, he has not allowed any investigation into the corrupt activities under his Presidency, instead he has been attracting to himself, all manner of corrupt persons and giving them the perfume of sainthood, once they identify with his APC.”