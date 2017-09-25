The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Treasures in storage airports: Why Nigeria must explore new corridors
25th September 2017 - Five things on aircraft you never knew
25th September 2017 - Delta celebrates 1m passenger feat on Lagos – Atlanta route
25th September 2017 - ICAO to train AIB staff on accident investigation 
25th September 2017 - Bi-Courtney expresses interest in airports listed for concessioning
25th September 2017 - Low scores for NIMASA on shipping development
25th September 2017 - We’ll adhere to govt’s regulations in doing our job –NPA boss
25th September 2017 - ‘Africa’ll be next maritime investment haven’
25th September 2017 - Laziness responsible for North’s opposition to restructuring –Atiku
25th September 2017 - Playing ostrich
Home / Business / Treasures in storage airports: Why Nigeria must explore new corridors

Treasures in storage airports: Why Nigeria must explore new corridors

— 25th September 2017

Stories by Louis Ibah

 

Investors in Nigeria’s airline industry have lamented their foreign currency losses occasioned by the absence of storage airports to keep newly purchased aircraft. This has made storage airports in Europe or the United States of America the only option left to Nigerian airline operators to keep their equipment pending when they would be deployed.

But according to the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Airlines, it has become imperative for the Federal Government to take some steps to establish at least two storage airports in Nigeria to mitigate some of the financial losses suffered by local airlines in patronising foreign storage airports. He also suggested that the storage airports be sited in the northern part of the country.

“There are lots of potential that we have not fully tapped in the Nigerian aviation sector. And the storage airport is one of them,” said Onyema. If the Federal Government can establish these airports, then Nigeria will earn a lot of revenue out of it, just as additional jobs would be created for citizens,” he added.

 What is a storage airport?

Storage airports serve a lot of purposes. Aside keeping newly acquired aircraft for airlines, storage airports are also used by aircraft manufacturers to exhibit newly built aircraft for prospective buyers. It can also be used to store old or spolit aircraft pending when they can be repaired. 

Some storage airports also serve as tourist sites for those eager to have a glimpse of either older or newly built aircraft. At present, there is no functional facility where aircraft can be stored anywhere in the Central and West African-sub region. And this means that establishing one in Nigeria could go a long way in generating revenue for the government as well as generating thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

 Why northern Nigeria

Planes are expensive to build and maintain.. And to protect aircraft during their storage from wind and sun damage, aircraft must be stored in humid conditions where they can remain warm and dry.

Onyema said the desert conditions in some northern states – dry heat, low humidity, little rain – means that aircraft stored there would take a lot longer to rust and degrade.

What’s more, underneath the top six inches of dirt topsoil in deserts is a clay-like sub layer called caliche. This extremely hard subsoil allows the planes to be parked in the desert without the need to fear they would go bad.

All aircraft storage airports around the world are sited in desert environments since the dry conditions reduce corrosion and the hard ground does not need to be paved. He called on the Federal Government to establish one or two aircraft storage airports in the northern part of this country. “I have suggested the northern part of the country because of their type of climate which favours storage airports better than the climate that we have in the southern part of the country,” Onyema said.

“If we establish one or two storage airports, I tell you that there would be lots of airlines, not just the ones in Nigeria, but from within the West African sub-region, Africa and other continents, that would come to Nigeria to patronise these storage airports,” he added.

Job opportunities

A storage airport is a facility that allows airlines from all over the world and aircraft manufacturers with brand new aircraft that have not been purchased to display or keep their aircraft. So you can imagine the revenue and jobs that would be created in Nigeria if a manufacturing company is paying to displaying new aircraft in our storage airports and people from other countries are also coming in to make enquiry about the new aircraft. Similar facilities exist around the world, in countries like the U.K., Spain, France, Australia among others are generating incomes for the owners and jobs for citizens.

The government has to do something about this.

“In Air Peace, for instance, we have acquired three Boeing aircraft which we cannot bring into the country right now, but we are keeping them in dry storage airport in France,” said Onyema

“And we are paying for their stay in that storage airport. So you can appreciate what I mean when I said there are lots of untapped opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry that we need to harness. This is just one of them,” Onyema added.

The storage airport can also serve as ‘boneyards’ where some of the obsolete aircraft dotting airports all over Nigeria can be taken to and dismantled for other purposes. Some aircraft kept in such facility can be stripped for spare parts. In fact, some of the obsolete aircraft kept in the facility can be made airworthy by engineers.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Treasures in storage airports: Why Nigeria must explore new corridors

— 25th September 2017

Stories by Louis Ibah   Investors in Nigeria’s airline industry have lamented their foreign currency losses occasioned by the absence of storage airports to keep newly purchased aircraft. This has made storage airports in Europe or the United States of America the only option left to Nigerian airline operators to keep their equipment pending when…

  • Five things on aircraft you never knew

    — 25th September 2017

    Aircraft carry all kinds of apparatus and tools that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on board. Here are five.  Handcuffs “Passenger restraint” is the polite term used to describe handcuffs, and yes, you can bet they’re on board.  Crew will bring them out to restore order if a passenger looks…

  • Delta celebrates 1m passenger feat on Lagos – Atlanta route

    — 25th September 2017

    Delta Air Lines said it hit an important milestone over the weekend as it carried the one millionth customer to fly on its Lagos – Atlanta route.  The passenger, Ms. Gbemisola Abudu, was met by Bobby Bryan, Delta’s Commercial Director for East and West Africa, as she checked in for her flight from Lagos to…

  • ICAO to train AIB staff on accident investigation 

    — 25th September 2017

    The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is partnering the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States of America (USA) to conduct  a one-week accident investigation training for staff of the Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). The workshop to be facilitated by the two international organisations, seeks to deepen the knowledge, and sharpen the…

  • Bi-Courtney expresses interest in airports listed for concessioning

    — 25th September 2017

    Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), says it would bid for any of Nigeria’s airports listed for concessioning.                 The Federal Government has slated the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt for concessioning to private firms and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share