Travails of Leah Sharibu

Leah was in SS1 when she was kidnapped, along with the other girls. Saturday Sun checks show that the Sharibus’ house located about 400 metres away from the centre of the town where Boko Haram dropped the 104 freed girls on the morning of Tuesday March 20, was locked. Leah’s mother, Mrs. Sharibu who lived with the other siblings has temporarily moved to Adamawa State where her husband works. “She is getting sick these days so I asked her to move down to Adamawa State to stay with me for now,” Nathan told Saturday Sun.

Controversy over Leah’s appearance in Hijab

Talking about pressure, you wondered if Leah, who was initially said to have refused to renounce her Christian faith, in the early days of their abduction, may have yielded to it, somewhere along the line, and become converted to Islam, going by the Hijab she was seen wearing in her photo released on Monday.

“There was this girl called Leah, she is a Christian and Boko Haram didn’t release her with us because she refused to perform ablution and do prayer with us,” (referring to conversion to Islam), Fatima Mohammed who was among the freed girls told some reporters including Saturday Sun at Jumbam, near Dapchi 30 minutes after they were handed over to their parents at the heart of the town on March 20. Her friend, 12-year-old Khadijah Grema also corroborated the claim, adding that five of the girls died of exhaustion on the way into the bush on February 19.

It is too early to say whether she has been converted to Islam or not because the sight of girls covering themselves up from head to toe is a common one in the North, whether they are Muslims or Christians, Bishop Sola Ore cautioned. “But if indeed she has been converted, then it would be too sad because that is the very reason why her abductors refused to release her when other students were being released. On the other hand if truly she has converted to the other religion, then there is no reason keeping her there any longer. They should release her immediately like they did others who belong to their faith.”