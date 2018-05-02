Transporter allegedly issues dud cheque in repaying loan

NAN

A 43-year-old transporter, Samuel Obiliko, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly issued a dud cheque when asked to repay a loan of N200,000 he collected from a company.

Obiliko, who resides at Meiran area of Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing brought against him.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, however, told the court that the accused committed the offences in November 2016, at Ayobo, in Lagos.

He said that the accused fraudulently obtained N200,000 from the Great Achiever Thift and Loan Ltd under the pretext of paying back within six months, which he failed to do.

“The accused approached the complainant for loan and it was given to him with agreement of paying within six months. The accused failed to pay the money as promised,” Okuoimose said.

The prosecutor said that after much pressure on Obiliko to pay, he issued a dud cheque to the complainant.

“When the complainant presented the cheque at the bank, it was rejected due to insufficient fund in the accused’s account,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), which could see the accused bagging as much as 15 years imprisonment, if found guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A Akokhia, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 9 for mention