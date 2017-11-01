The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Transformer explosion kills 14 at wedding in India
1st November 2017 - Enugu LG poll: Nwoye urges electorate to vote enmass for APC
1st November 2017 - 3 killed, 34 injured in bus crash in India
1st November 2017 - Igbo spiritual leader warns against rigging Anambra guber poll
1st November 2017 - Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert
1st November 2017 - JUST IN: Finally, DSS brings Sambo Dasuki to court
1st November 2017 - Liberia’s Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud allegations
1st November 2017 - Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa
1st November 2017 - Concerns mount over Ekwueme’s health
1st November 2017 - 2019: Steer clear from Ogun politics, GNI tells ‘moneybags’ 
Home / World News / Transformer explosion kills 14 at wedding in India

Transformer explosion kills 14 at wedding in India

— 1st November 2017

At least 14 people, most of them women, were killed when an electric transformer exploded during a wedding in India’s North-Western State of Rajasthan, the Police said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in a village near state capital Jaipur on Tuesday as locals were gathering at a house for a wedding function.

“The powerful explosion took place in the transformer located just outside the house as people gathered and women were singing folk songs,’’ local police officer Prahlad Singh said through the telephone.

“Five people died on the scene. Witnesses said scalding oil from the transformer fell on people and their clothes immediately caught fire.

“Among the victims were 11 women, a pregnant woman who was seriously injured in the accident lost her baby, 15 others were injured,’’ Singh said.

The condition of six victims was described as critical, having suffered 80 per cent burns.

Police said the explosion could have been due to poor maintenance of the transformer even as the state government ordered a probe to determine the cause of the blast.

Authorities also announced compensation of 15,500 dollars each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Local leaders and villagers held protests accusing the government and electricity department of “criminal negligence’’ media reports said. (dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enugu LG poll: Nwoye urges electorate to vote enmass for APC

— 1st November 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has called on the electorates in the state to vote en mass for the party in the November 4 local government elections. The state APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made the call when he spoke  in Enugu on Wednesday. The State Independent Electoral Commission had scheduled Nov….

  • Igbo spiritual leader warns against rigging Anambra guber poll

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Zika Bobby Ogirisi Igbo and a member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has urged anybody or group of persons with the plan to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the gods of the…

  • Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi  The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against  monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State. The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the…

  • JUST IN: Finally, DSS brings Sambo Dasuki to court

    — 1st November 2017

    A former National Security Adviser under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was on Wednesday brought to court in Abuja to testify in an ongoing case. Col. Dasuki was brought to the court amidst tight security. He was brought to the court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). Details later……

  • Osinbajo opens ecumenical centre in Yenagoa

    — 1st November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 10,000 capacity ecumenical centre built by the Bayelsa state governments in Yenagoa. Osinbajo who also serves as a pastor in one of the nation’s churches challenged Nigerians to rededicate themselves toward building a nation they would be proud to bequeath to unborn generations. “We must make sacrifices…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share