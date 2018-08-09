Chelsea will have to pay about £63million if they want to sign star player, Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

The Blues took the chance to open talks with Lyon after Tuesday night’s friendly at the Stamford Bridge.

The West London club won the game 5-4 on penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

However, Goal’s Chelsea correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella has now revealed how much it will cost the former Premier League champions to bring Fekir to London.

“There’s nothing concrete from any club, up until now,” said Kinsella, when asked on Twitter for any news on Fekir joining Chelsea.

“Lyon expect he will stay but there’s a clear price tag of around £63m that can rapidly change things for Fekir.

“I’m not expecting it, but you never know. Things move quickly when the right fee is paid.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud on Tuesday disclosed that he spoke with Fekir about joining the Blues.

“I spoke to Nabil when we were together in the French national team, when his move to Liverpool fell through,” Giroud told Foot Mercato.

“We would obviously welcome him, he is a super player, but I don’t know if this is something that could happen as the window closes on Thursday.”