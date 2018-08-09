– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
9th August 2018 - FUAM matriculates 5,069 students
9th August 2018 - Giroud urges Fekir to join Chelsea as he reveals Hazard talks
9th August 2018 - Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized
9th August 2018 - NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits
9th August 2018 - NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
9th August 2018 - NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
9th August 2018 - Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes
9th August 2018 - Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime
9th August 2018 - How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
Nabil Fekir

Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea

— 9th August 2018

Chelsea will have to pay about £63million if they want to sign star player, Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

The Blues took the chance to open talks with Lyon after Tuesday night’s friendly at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have to pay about £63million if they want to sign star player, Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

The Blues took the chance to open talks with Lyon after Tuesday night’s friendly at the Stamford Bridge.

The West London club won the game 5-4 on penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

READ ALSO ITTF upgrades Nigeria Open for 2019

However, Goal’s Chelsea correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella has now revealed how much it will cost the former Premier League champions to bring Fekir to London.

“There’s nothing concrete from any club, up until now,” said Kinsella, when asked on Twitter for any news on Fekir joining Chelsea.

“Lyon expect he will stay but there’s a clear price tag of around £63m that can rapidly change things for Fekir.

“I’m not expecting it, but you never know. Things move quickly when the right fee is paid.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud on Tuesday disclosed that he spoke with Fekir about joining the Blues.

“I spoke to Nabil when we were together in the French national team, when his move to Liverpool fell through,” Giroud told Foot Mercato.

“We would obviously welcome him, he is a super player, but I don’t know if this is something that could happen as the window closes on Thursday.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FUAM

FUAM matriculates 5,069 students

— 9th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has matriculated 5,069 students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The matriculated students comprised 4,369 Regular students who were admitted to study various programmers offered by the university, 150 Sandwich students and 550 Postgraduate students. READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized…

  • DAURA

    Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

    — 9th August 2018

    Source: PremiumTimes Intelligence authorities have released Lawal Daura and confiscated his international passport, it has been gathered. The top spy chief was disgraced out of office and taken into custody, on Tuesday, after ordering the deployment of DSS operatives to lay siege to the National Assembly. Daura was released, on Wednesday evening, from a Guest…

  • PYRATES

    NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the deployment and siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a terse press statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, Pyrates Confraternity declared that bringing…

  • NASS INVASION

    NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

    — 9th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties. The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate…

  • OGUN VCDP

    Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government/IFAD-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), in Ogun State, has trained 10 women cassava processors on various food recipes. Knowledge Management and Communication Officer of Ogun VCDP, Mr Ibukun Faneye, said this in a statement, in Abeokuta. Faneye said the women and their counterparts from Taraba and Niger states benefitted from a…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share