The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Traits of a weak man
3rd March 2018 - We cannot do it better than the youths
3rd March 2018 - Analyzing CBN’s new dividend policy
3rd March 2018 - Sweet and hot peppered chicken
3rd March 2018 - Drink spirits without gasping, choking or vomiting
3rd March 2018 - Amazing Curry leaves (1)
3rd March 2018 - Dapchi: After the rage, what next?
3rd March 2018 - We play too much in this country
3rd March 2018 - With Dapchi, things really get worse
3rd March 2018 - Imperative of enforcing Local Content Law
Home / Columns / Traits of a weak man

Traits of a weak man

— 3rd March 2018

Every man is weak in some

areas of his life but his womàn will show him where he is weak and how to improve himself.

But if you decide to stay weak by not working on yourself, you will become those types of men who blame their wives for their poor outcome in life.

Weak men lack everything it takes to be supportive and adoring partners to their women.

A weak man closes his heart to his woman, becomes lonely, and nags. He becomes depressed and confused and starts to think he made a mistake by marrying his woman. He thinhks the grass is greener on the other side.

But a strong man will rise to the problems and challenges in his relationship, face it headlong, and refuse to run away. He will slowly learn that when he is repulsed by his wife, he has inner work to do on himself.

Strong men boost their women’s confidence, and not keep them down. They are happy when their women is winning.

A weak man will always blame his woman for his actions. He feels he owns her. Weak men are sad, control freaks and withering souls. That sadness and the need to control translates into all kinds of behaviours, from petty jealousy to mind games, manipulations and physical violence.

Every time she stands up or calmly asserts  herself in an argument, he feels the need to subdue her. Weak men feel defeated by   the independence of their women.

If she’s attractive, easily noticed and commands attention, he looks for ways to dim her shine. He starts to decide on what she wears, the hairstyle she makes and how she  speaks.

A weak man leaves a beautiful woman who truly loves him to settle for a much younger girl, possibly from the village. All his efforts centre around control and can’t tolerate any form of opposition. His word should be final.

He is an insecure man who grand stands, he would rather die than apologize when he’s wrong. He’s Mr know it all. He wants a marriage with no relationship, like a slave-master relationship.

He’s usually not nice neither does he speak calmly to her. And he’s upset when he sees others doing those things he never does for her.

A weak man is an entitled man. He wants to feel great without lifting a finger. He wants a great relationship without putting in the work.

Men, notice where you are weak. To truly feel good about yourself and your situation in life, it will require work. That which you work against will always work against you. Whining and complaining won’t get you anywhere. Hard work pays off.

You have to strengthen your relationship muscles, and your emotional literacy.

Don’t let the fear and humiliation you suffered in the past reduce your sense of worth that you take it out on your woman easily. Infact, everything in you should want her, so much so that sex is only a fraction of your total desire.

Nothing good comes without work and a certain amount of pain. Pain is not your enemy; it is your call to greatness. But you must be careful to interpret the pain correctly.

Most injuries in marriages come from ego. Every strong person has self-respect. Their strength reveals itself through character. Strength is kindness and sensitivity. Strength is understanding that your power is both physical and emotional. That it comes from the body, mind and the heart.

You should not entertain the idea of romance if you are weak. Romance is a strong and overwhelming passion, a weak mind cannot sustain it for long.

Life is capable of driving you out of your mind. You stress out constantly, lose sleep, and eat badly. You behave badly too. Your ego runs wild without considering your woman.

Relationships are not only about finding the right partner, but also being the right partner yourself.

Often times, many men go into relationships with a very wrong mindset. They go into relationships with a false sense of entitlement. They believe they don’t need to work on their relationships     like women do.   

You are set for failure when you walk into that marriage with a sense of superiority. Marrying someone is not doing them a favour. Always remember that the people in your life are as important to you as you are to them.

Look inwards and ask yourself what you are not doing right. Your marriage is suffering because of your attitude. Work on your attitude. Learn to compromise when necessary to enjoy a happy marriage.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

People told me I would fail in business

— 3rd March 2018

 HENRY OKONKWO Even after he bagged a law degree, and was called to the Bar, Chude Jideonwo still was never going to attach the title-‘Barrister’ to his name. He never liked law. His passion has always been media enterprise. He studied to become a lawyer just to toughen his mindset, and convince himself he could…

  • APC, PDP HAVE FAILED NIGERIANS – FASEhUN

    — 3rd March 2018

    •Those alleging Al-Mustapha gave me money are liars, I challenge them to provide proof Founder, Oodua Peoples Congress, Dr Fredrick Fasehun has challenged Nigerians accusing him of being ‘settled’ by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha to come out with proof or stop disparaging his name….

  • Atiku Is Pdp’s Best Bet For 2019 Presidency – Asari-Dokubo

    — 3rd March 2018

    Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Mujadid Asari- Dokubo has tipped ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections. Asari- Dokubo in this interview with FEMI FOLARANMI in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, dismissed some names…

  • Sustained development: Governor Wike’s commitment to Rivers people

    — 3rd March 2018

     Simeon Nwakaudu For two days, the entire country took note of the transformational revolution taking place in Rivers State.  The recognition of the country came in the form of two priceless awards –The Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 and the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017. On Friday, February 23, 2018 and February…

  • Exposed! Wanted Boko Haram Suspect Now Head Of Benue Security Agency

    — 3rd March 2018

    …His arrest and escape from custody  MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos Dateline: September 25, 2011. Nigerians were treated to a theatre of the absurd when the police high command raised the alarm that a self-confessed kingpin of the Boko Haram Islamist sect, which held the nation by the jugular, had surreptitiously slipped out of custody. Shockingly, the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share