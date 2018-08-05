Tanker crushes 4 to death in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A tanker, heading to Eleme Refinery, reportedly crushed four persons to death along Rumuapara community of East-West road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident occurred, on Saturday, at about 3:40pm.

It was gathered that the victims were in a bar when the vehicle rammed into the place and killed them on the spot.

An eyewitness revealed that the driver of the tanker, who was possibly heading to the refinery to load a product, lost control of the vehicle when its break ceased to work.

READ ALSO: Election predictions: Politicians fault prophetic pastors

The source said the vehicle skidded off a drainage to kill the four men who were drinking at the pub.

It was further learnt that the tanker also dragged a parked Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) within the Rumuapara junction and destroyed the building before crushing the victims and injuring many other people.

However, police personnel from Rumuokoro Division later arrived the scene and removed the corpses. They also arrested and took away the tanker driver.