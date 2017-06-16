Trailblazer award for TV host, Olamide Adenuga

WAPTV’s host of motivational programme, Making Things Happen, Olamide Adenuga has added another feather to his cap. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Diaspora, Benin Chapter recently honoured him with the Trailblazer award.

According to NANS, the award was in recognition of the many good things Adenuga is doing, including his contribution to the development of society, particularly in the area of youth development, through conferences and seminars on leadership, human capital and entrepreneurship development.

A statement issued by NANS reads: “Olamide Adenuga inspires people to see the good in themselves, make the most of their lives, and get in touch with the greatness within them.”

Adenuga believes that the right mentality can power anyone to success. He is an ideal man who is out to transform people and places he comes in contact with. He is also a speaker at university campuses and secondary schools. Aside being a writer, TV host and blogger, Adenuga has addressed youth groups across the country and is blessed with the ability to effectively multitask.

A seasoned trainer and public relations specialist who has written articles in various newspapers, journals and magazines, Adenuga who was once personal effectiveness columnist in Ovation International magazine and publisher of Plush magazine, has featured on several radio and television shows.