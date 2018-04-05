The Sun News
Tragedy: Man hacks son to death

— 5th April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy struck, on Wednesday, in Ameke-Enu, Oduma in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State when one Mr. Onyenwe Offor Ajah allegedly hacked his 38-year-old son Ajah Kenneth to death.

Daily Sun gathered that the unfortunate incident happened at about 4.30pm, when Mr. Onyenwe had misunderstanding with his son at the market square.

Following the misunderstanding, the father wondered how his son could confront him at the market square in a verbal altercation, and in the issuing anger, a fight broke out and he hit the son with an object on his head.

The deceased, Kenneth, was said to have slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Police have confirmed the incident.

Reacting to the alleged murder in a statement, Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu said, “That the suspect had misunderstanding over a yet to be established issue(s) with the son at Orie Oduma Market in Aninri Local Government Area of the state.

“Following the alleged misunderstanding, there arose a fight between the father and his son which allegedly resulted to the use of an object to hit Ajah Kenneth on his head by the father.

“Ajah Kenneth however, became unconscious and was later confirmed dead.

“Meanwhile, the deceased body has been deposited at Awgu District General Hospital Mortuary while manhunt on the fleeing suspect (father) have been intensified”, Amaraizu has disclosed.

1 Comment

  1. Naijaman 5th April 2018 at 4:41 pm
    Reply

    How does the use of an object to hit Ajah Kenneth on his head translate into Man hacks son to death? Ins’t this stretching sensationalism a bit?

