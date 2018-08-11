Tragedy in Ekiti: APC chieftain, ex-gov. Segun Oni’s loyalist shot dead

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Personal Assistwnt of former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni, Bunmi Ojo was, on Friday night, shot dead by a yet-to-be identified assailant at a viewing centre, along Adebayo road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The tragic incident had thrown the camp of Oni of the APC into mourning and confusion.

Ojo was also a Board member of Federal Character Commission before his untimely death.

Details later…