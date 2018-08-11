– The Sun News
11th August 2018 - Tragedy in Ekiti: APC chieftain, ex-gov. Segun Oni’s loyalist shot dead
11th August 2018 - 2019: Oyo SSG joins guber race
11th August 2018 - Hijacked commercial bus: Police recover 2 bodies,  rescue 8
11th August 2018 - Ex-Adamawa gov, Barka to dump APC
11th August 2018 - Okorocha will ruin APC chances in 2019 – Osita Okechukwu
11th August 2018 - 9 killed by criminal gangs in Benue
11th August 2018 - Wilder attacks Joshua again
11th August 2018 - Sanchez: Why I struggled at United
11th August 2018 - TRAITOR! Atletico fans attack Courtois
11th August 2018 - Malcolm’s Roma snub was a revenge – Agent
EKITI

Tragedy in Ekiti: APC chieftain, ex-gov. Segun Oni’s loyalist shot dead

— 11th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Personal Assistwnt of former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni, Bunmi Ojo was, on Friday night, shot dead by a yet-to-be identified assailant at a viewing centre, along Adebayo road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The tragic incident had thrown the camp of Oni of the APC into mourning and confusion.

Ojo was also a Board member of Federal Character Commission before his untimely death.

Details later…

