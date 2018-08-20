Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers— 20th August 2018
It was a tragedy in the Nwani family in Asaba Sunday night, as their son, Aniemeka Nwani who is in his 30s, slaughtered his two younger brothers, kingsley and Nwayo.
The Nwani family of Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state is an independent marketer of petroleum products in the Delta capital.
The News Agency of Nigeria gathered from a family source on Monday that Aniemeka killed his brothers one of whom was an undergraduate with a machete.
The source who pleaded anonymity did not give details but said the three brothers and their widowed mother had had a family meeting before the ugly incident.
He said however that man had been a patient at a psychiatric home in Uselu in Edo.
He said the widow, a Permanent Secretary in the Delta civil service, had returned from Canada where the daughter lives two weeks ago, after a medical check-up.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Delta, (DSP) Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident and described it as a tragedy.
