– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers
20th August 2018 - Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots
20th August 2018 - Bale stakes early claim for Ronaldo’s Real mantle
20th August 2018 - 2019 critical to political survival of South-East – Igwe, House of Reps aspirant
20th August 2018 - Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board
20th August 2018 - Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals
20th August 2018 - What 91 political parties are not saying
20th August 2018 - Jimmy Mcllroy, ex-Burnley, Northern Ireland forward dies
20th August 2018 - BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown
Home / National / Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers
brothers

Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers

— 20th August 2018

NAN

It was a tragedy in the Nwani family in Asaba Sunday night, as their son, Aniemeka Nwani who is in his 30s, slaughtered his two younger brothers, kingsley and Nwayo.

The Nwani family of Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state is an independent marketer of petroleum products in the Delta capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered from a family source on Monday that Aniemeka killed his brothers one of whom was an undergraduate with a machete.

READ ALSO Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots

The source who pleaded anonymity did not give details but said the three brothers and their widowed mother had had a family meeting before the ugly incident.

He said however that man had been a patient at a psychiatric home in Uselu in Edo.

He said the widow, a Permanent Secretary in the Delta civil service, had returned from Canada where the daughter lives two weeks ago, after a medical check-up.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Delta, (DSP) Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident and described it as a tragedy.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

brothers

Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers

— 20th August 2018

NAN It was a tragedy in the Nwani family in Asaba Sunday night, as their son, Aniemeka Nwani who is in his 30s, slaughtered his two younger brothers, kingsley and Nwayo. The Nwani family of Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state is an independent marketer of petroleum products in the Delta capital….

  • KEBBI

    Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots

    — 20th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Councillors of Koko Besse  Local Government  of Kebbi State have impeached the Council chairman, Umar Musa Besse, over alleged diversion of funds N26 million meant for traditional rulers in the area as well as diversion of hajj slots. Speaker of the Council, Yusuf Gobir, who confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi…

  • POLITICAL SURVIVAL

    2019 critical to political survival of South-East – Igwe, House of Reps aspirant

    — 20th August 2018

    “2019 election is very critical to the political survival of the Igbo. It will make or break the 2023 Igbo presidency. We should be very strategic in our political calculation.” Chukwudi Nweje Chukwudi Igwe, a lawyer, aspires to represent Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency in 2019. He speaks on why youths should be active in…

  • FIFA

    Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The federal Government has finally recognised the Amaju Pinnick-led football federation, just at the right time to escape FIFA sanction. Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, on Monday, said the Federal Government had conveyed to FIFA a letter recognizing the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the…

  • out

    Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos chapter of of the National Conscience Party (NCP) on Monday called on the national leadership to take the party out of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). The state chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share