Tragedy as erosion wreaks havoc on Kebbi community

“I am just using this opportunity to appeal again to Kebbi State Government to rescue us from this erosion invasion before the situation gets worse.”

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Residents of Gesse Bayero Community in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, have over the years, suffered untold hardship in the face of erosion and flooding. Every year, they walk this daunting path, from May to early October, emerging out of it a little bit stronger. But the present challenge is beginning to weigh them down and there is no certain how far they can bear.

As the season enters its crucial stages, they have become hysterical. Their homes have come under threat like it has never been before while the roads have become inaccessible. Each time the cloud gathers above or the sky is laced with lightening, their hearts skip in fear. They worry they panic. And if eventually it rains as it often does, it leaves them with bruises of discomforts.