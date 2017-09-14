TRAGEDY: 43 drown, 57 missing in Kebbi boat mishap

…All on board from Niger Republic

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Rescue operators have recovered 43 dead bodies of traders drowned when the boat they were traveling in capsized at a village, at Lolo area of Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, on Thursday. About 57 others were still missing as at time of filing this report.

The traders were all from Niger Republic coming into Kebbi to trade.

Daily Sun gathered that the traders, numbering about 100 were going to Polo market before their boat capsized.

While confirming the incident, Chairman of Bagudo Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Laura Zagga, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, disclosed that majority of the traders were from Gaya village in Niger Republic.

According to him, “They were going to a market in Lolo before their boat capsized “.

Zagga disclosed that out of the suspected 100 traders on boats,47 of them have been rescued alive while other are still missing.

He added that the Niger authorities had deplored 500 divers to search River Niger for the other missing traders.

Acting Director General of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Abbas Rabiu, also confirmed the incident.