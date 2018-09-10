Trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 13,000 victims, rehabilitates 6,000

NAN

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says the agency has rescued more than 13,000 victims from human traffickers.

Okah-Donli, who made the disclosure on Monday at an interactive session with newsmen in Sokoto, also said 6,000 victims had been rehabilitated since 2014.

She said three females out of those rehabilitated were trained to university level and were now employees of the agency.

“It may interest you to know that three of the victims that were rescued by NAPTIP were sponsored in school and are now graduates working with NAPTIP.

“So we do not only train our victims but we also give them employment. We partner with sister agencies to train and ensure that they are empowered,’’ she said.

The director-general said her visit to the Sokoto Zonal Office of the agency was part of her working visit to the six geo-political zones to boost the morale of the staff.

Okah-Donli assured the staff that more training opportunities would be created for staff in order to improve operational activities in the zones.

She described human trafficking as a component of terrorism and a major threat to good governance and rapid economic development of any country.

Human traffickers, she added, should be treated as enemies of the state.