The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo
20th June 2017 - IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators
20th June 2017 - Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
20th June 2017 - DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence
20th June 2017 - Lagos-Kano rail line atart running soon – Transport minister
20th June 2017 - Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage pain, insomnia
20th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law
20th June 2017 - Mayweather v McGregor a ‘circus show’, says Golovkin
20th June 2017 - Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines
20th June 2017 - North, East dialogue: Ignore MASSOB, IPOB, others at your peril, FG told
Home / National / Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo

Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo

— 20th June 2017

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin

Motorists who violate traffic rules and regulations in Edo State would be made to undergo psychiatric test to ascertain their mental state of mind.

The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Samuel Odukoya, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, in his office during an interview, said the test would commence on July 1 this year.

He said the flagrant disobedience of traffic rules and regulations in the state by motorists necessitated the psychiatrist test.

“By July 1, offences like answering phones while driving, overloading, route violation taken (one way), beating of traffic among others, would henceforth attract psychiatric test before the payment of stipulated fine.

“When we arrest any driver who violates traffic rules, before he is booked for the offence, he would first go for psychiatric test to ascertain his mental state of mind.

“Once a driver is caught, his vehicle would be seized until the doctor confirms his mental state and the driver would pay all the expenses at the hospital as well as the fine for such offence.

“We believe that by the time about 40 people that committed the offence are sent for Psychiatric test, pay for the test and N50,000 fine for the violation, it would serve as deterrent to other people to comply with traffic rules”, Odukoya said.

He disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki has promised to provide doctors for the exercise as well as Mobile Court to try offenders after paying for the psychiatric test.

The FRSC Sector Commander while stressing that, “Obaseki is committed to stopping the menace in the state,”‎ maintained that the Commission would collaborate with the traffic management that would be set up by Edo State government for effective implementation of the exercise and addressing the menace.

He, however, warned that FRSC has zero tolerance for traffic violations and that whoever was caught would be made to face the law.‎

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo

— 20th June 2017

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin Motorists who violate traffic rules and regulations in Edo State would be made to undergo psychiatric test to ascertain their mental state of mind. The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Samuel Odukoya, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, in his office during an interview, said the test…

Share

  • IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators

    — 20th June 2017

    ….Says, ‘It’s not asking for war, rather self-determination’ From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, tackled the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over his alleged threat to jail the pro-Biafran agitators for causing breach of constitution. The group wondered why the Acting President…

    Share

  • Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid

    — 20th June 2017

    Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (about 2.91 million pounds or N1.46 billion), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement. The…

    Share

  • DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence

    — 20th June 2017

    More than 3,300 people have been killed in the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kasai region since last October, the Catholic Church says. The figure, reported by Reuters, is from Church sources in the country. The deaths are the result of clashes between the army and a rebel group, but civilians have also…

    Share

  • Lagos-Kano rail line atart running soon – Transport minister

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Noah  Ebije, Kaduna Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday, disclosed that  the Lagos-Kano  rail line as well as the Lagos-Port Harcourt standard gauge  would start running before the end of 2017. This was just as he‎ expressed satisfaction with the state of work at the Kaduna inland dry port which he said was…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share