Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions

A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them.

Fred Ezeh

Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain, with significant contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Peoples’ ingenuity created different platforms through which they entertain at political meetings, social gatherings and several other forums to earn a living and ease stress.

Traffic junctions in Abuja are now being used for different comical shows and displays. Like Lagos and other major Nigerian cities, Abuja residents are daily confronted with growing traffic challenge at different locations in the city as a result of growth in population.

It could be a horrible experience during the morning hours when residents are heading to their places of work, and in the evening hours when they are going back home. But some young men have taken advantage of the heavy vehicular movement to make fortunes at traffic junctions. These are young entertainers who, apparently, could not get opportunity to display their comic or acrobatic skills at the big comedy shows in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other cities.

They have taken hold of strategic junctions and traffic lights in pairs, dressed uniquely in Nigeria’s green and white or other coloured dresses, with bands tied round their head and arms. They operate from one location to another depending on the time of the day. But they could easily be found at main junctions in Wuse 2. They also perform at Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Games Village junction, Gimbiya Street junction at Area 11 and other junctions along Ahmadu Bello Way.

Taking advantage of their youthful energy and flexibility of their body, they entertain motorists, commuters and traffic police officials with different kinds of acrobatic display and other comical entertainment. They have obviously trained themselves in the art. And they display high skills and knowledge of the acrobatics to the point that motorists fear for their safety.