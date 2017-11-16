Traditional rulers bedrock of development – Zamfara LG chair

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Ahmed Nahuche, has described traditional rulers as the ‘bedrock of development who must be revered by the political class’.

Nahuche made the assertion while speaking at foundation laying of a N31 million new Emir’s palace in Kotorkoshi town being built by the Bungudu local council.

Nahuche said for there to be meaningful development in the country, the traditional rulers, who are the closest and respected by the people, must be given adequate attention and provided conducive environment to operate to enable them contribute their quota to the society through mentoring their subjects to be law abiding citizens.

His words, “The local government council awarded the N31 million palace project in Kotorkoshi town which is expected to be completed in the next three months in view of the important roles being played by the traditional rulers. Traditional rulers deserves good infrastructures as they are the custodian of the people,” he said.

In his goodwill message shortly after laying foundation of the building, Chairman, Association of Local Governments (ALGON), Zamfara State, Alhaji Dankande Gamji, said they would continue to ensure that traditional rulers are accorded due respect and provided good infrastructures.

Gamji who is the Chairman, Bakura Local Government Area, said ALGON in the state are poised at providing measures for human development in the state.