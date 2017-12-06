The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market
6th December 2017 - Stakeholders unveil Bwari tourist village project
6th December 2017 - Fuss over Abuja ‘ghost’ houses
6th December 2017 - When church used carnival for evangelism 
6th December 2017 - Beauty queen takes peace education to Abuja IDPs camp
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: Daredevil criminals invade Abuja
6th December 2017 - Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019
6th December 2017 - Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points
6th December 2017 - 9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies
Home / Abuja Metro / Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market

Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market

— 6th December 2017

By FRED ITUA

On Thursday, 30th November, traders at Karmo Market in the nation’s capital, lost goods worth million of naira to an inferno which started before traders resumed for the day.

Residents as well as shop owners claimed that they were woken up at about 12.30 am by the screams of people that saw heavy smoke billowing from the market.

A shop owner said the incident took many of them unaware. She narrated how she lost her drinks and other consumables.

Another distributor said he lost good worth over N5 million. According to him, not much was recovered as at the time he arrived at the market.

The immediate cause of the fire, which lasted for more than six hours, was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report. Traders could not immediately put a figure to the worth of goods lost to the inferno.

Controller of Abuja Fire Service, Mr. Julius Opetunsin confirmed the incident.

“We received a call at about 2am about the fire and we turned out three fire appliances from National Judicial Institute, Wuye and Gwarinpa. And we also turned out a 10,000 litres water tanker as back up.  

“No life was lost and no one was injured. The cause of the fire can’t be ascertained yet,” he said.

Karmo market is located in a slum, few kilometers away from Abuja’s city centre.  

Meanwhile, FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has promised the victims that the administration will work with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council to implement measures that would bring succour to the victims.

Bello lamented that the fire had come at the time the administration was considering plans to upgrade the market and similar others located around the city to make them safer and modern.  This, he noted, is because the state of these markets is inconsistent with the ideals of a modern city and would naturally hinder safety operations during emergencies.

He praised the rescue team which comprised NEMA, FEMA – the FCT emergency agency) and the Navy fireteams for their prompt response and the professional manner with which they isolated region of inferno to save a larger portion of the market. The Minister expressed delight that the outbreak did not happen in the daytime when the traffic condition of the road would have significantly hampered the movement of fire-fighting machines and logistics. 

The Director-General of the NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja described the development as sad and harped on the need to embrace measures that stop fires or prevent them from escalating. He said people have a responsibility to follow the rules and regulations that guide conducts that limit or eliminate this kind of occurrences.

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr. Adamu Abdulahi Candido, indicated that the Area Council has appealed for the return of the market to the community to enable the Area Council work with the community to upgrade it. He noted that the last administration had taken over the market but implored that the market should be reallocated to the community as, according to him, “it is not good that community should  be without an own market.”

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019

— 6th December 2017

Telecom company, 9mobile, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, plans to teach at least one million Lagos residents how to code by 2019. In line with the vision of the Code Lagos initiative, a coding centre has been launched in one of the company’s adopted schools, Rabiatu Thompson Primary School, Surulere, Lagos. Code Lagos…

  • Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage

    — 6th December 2017

    Google has unveiled Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data. Datally works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, and is available for download on the  Google Play Store  globally. Speaking at the launch of Datally in Lagos, Google Nigeria’s country director, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said,…

  • Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

    — 6th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic. Even before the Yuletide, bank customers…

  • 9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies

    — 6th December 2017

    Christmas is starting early this year as 9mobile, foremost Nigerian telecommunications company, has launched double roaming offers to enable its customers stay connected with family, friends and business partners in the UAE and 10 other destinations across the globe this Yuletide.  From December 1, 2017, to January 31, 2017, subscribers on the 9mobile network would…

  • Ghana connects to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point

    — 6th December 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye GHANA’s Internet Exchange Point has connected to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point (IXPN) to route traffic locally within the region.    While this process is on a reciprocal partnership basis, the move is expected to enhance the chances of Nigeria becoming the regional hub for Internet content in the region and the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share