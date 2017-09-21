Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

Seeks EU intervention

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State.

Rising from an emergency zonal meeting in Awka, National President of Market men and women Association of Nigeria, South East, Chief Mrs Ifeyinwa Ezenwa said the traders after watching the brutal video of the Nigerian army humiliating, terrorising, maiming and killing of unarmed youths in Abia after their invasion of Umuahia and Aba condemned the brutal attack and killings of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members.

The traders Association asked God to save Igbo people from the brutal attacks of security men who were paid with tax payers’ money, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari should order for the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers from Abia state and other states in the East to forestall further loss of lives.

The traders passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for what they described as his “obvious hatred for Ndigbo” that made him not to condemn the extra judicial killings and marginalization of the South-East since his administration.

The traders threatened to mobilize to vote out President Buhari if the abuse of human rights continues especially the killings adding that the Operation Python Dance should be suspended without further delay.

The traders appealed to the National President General of Market Men and Women Association of Nigeria , Chief Mrs Felicia Sanni to join them in the appeal to President Buhari to suspend the Operation Python Dance 11 and thanked her for facilitating some loans for them.

Chief Mrs Ezenwa said the tension in Abia and Igbo land hitherto peaceful is getting too much , hence the traders petitioned the president of the European Union, EU commission, Mr Jean-Claude Junker help raise the issues concerning the IPOB’s request for a referendum among the caucus of the EU since it’s a right to raise awareness for the senseless killings to stop.

She said the military exercise Operation Python dance 11 is not safe for the traders who were doing their genuine business , adding that a roundtable would have resolved all the problems the Biafran agitators are demanding rather than brute force and raping of democracy principles.

She decried that people in the market are now afraid to go about their normal businesses as innocent people going to the market were shot down.

She appealed to market leaders to be watchful and ensure calm returns to the markets even as the association extends its condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones during the impasse.