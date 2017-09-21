The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia
21st September 2017 - ANEC: New NGE members list expectations
21st September 2017 - Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary
21st September 2017 - Panic grips gulf region over Iran’s bombs
21st September 2017 - Thousands rally in Philippines to warn of Duterte ‘dictatorship’
21st September 2017 - Katsina @30: Yar’Adua, IBB, Wada Nas, others receive awards
21st September 2017 - Trump hosts Buhari, other African leaders  
21st September 2017 - N’Korea replies Trump: You’re only barking
Home / National / Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

— 21st September 2017
  • Seeks EU intervention

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State.

Rising from an emergency zonal meeting in Awka, National President of Market men and women Association of Nigeria, South East, Chief Mrs Ifeyinwa Ezenwa said the traders after watching the brutal video of the Nigerian army humiliating, terrorising, maiming and killing of unarmed youths in Abia after their invasion of Umuahia and Aba condemned the brutal attack and killings of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members.

The traders Association asked God to save Igbo people from the brutal attacks of security men who were paid with tax payers’ money, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari should order for the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers from Abia state and other states in the East to forestall further loss of lives.
The traders passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for what they described as his “obvious hatred for Ndigbo” that made him not to condemn the extra judicial killings and marginalization of the South-East since his administration.
The traders threatened to mobilize to vote out President Buhari if the abuse of human rights continues especially the killings adding that the Operation Python Dance should be suspended without further delay.

 

The traders appealed to the National President General of Market Men and Women Association of Nigeria , Chief Mrs Felicia Sanni to join them in the appeal to President Buhari to suspend the Operation Python Dance 11 and thanked her for facilitating some loans for them.

 

Chief Mrs Ezenwa said the tension in Abia and Igbo land hitherto peaceful is getting too much , hence the traders petitioned the president of the European Union, EU commission, Mr Jean-Claude Junker help raise the issues concerning the IPOB’s request for a referendum among the caucus of the EU since it’s a right to raise awareness for the senseless killings to stop.
She said the military exercise Operation Python dance 11 is not safe for the traders who were doing their genuine business , adding that a roundtable would have resolved all the problems the Biafran agitators are demanding rather than brute force and raping of democracy principles.

 

She decried that people in the market are now afraid to go about their normal businesses as innocent people going to the market were shot down.

 

She appealed to market leaders to be watchful and ensure calm returns to the markets even as the association extends its condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones during the impasse.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

— 21st September 2017

Seeks EU intervention From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State. Rising from an emergency zonal meeting…

  • BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Reprieve may, at last, come the way of Nigerian universities as the Federal Government has struck a deal with the non-teaching staff of the universities. After eight hours of negotiations, the Federal Government finally reached a new agreement with the striking unions to end the strike action, that has entered the…

  • BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    ….May declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted after court proscribed IPOB From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently on his way to Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, to monitor activities of the members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), in the state. The IGP, who is in company of top police…

  • ANEC: New NGE members list expectations

    — 21st September 2017

    Some newly inducted members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have listed their expectations from the guild. The editors spoke at the venue of the ongoing All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) holding in Port Harcourt. One of them, Ejike Obeta, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in NAN said that he expected the guild to promote editorial…

  • Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary

    — 21st September 2017

    The Igbo community in Adamawa says agitations for Biafra republic is unnecessary. Chief Godwin Onemaka, the leader of the community in the state said this in an interview, in Yola, on Thursday. Onemaka urged the agitators to consider the consequences of plunging Nigerian into chaos by divisive activities, citing the devastating impact of the civil…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share