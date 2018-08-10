“We have traders and hawkers on the walkways and for them to be there, they are trying to get their own sources of income. If you are somewhere where you are getting your source of income, for someone to dislodge you, it is not going to be easy.

“But the Ministry of Environment is doing its best in making sure that those people do not hawk or display their goods on the walkways. There are some that they have driven back after our people left, they returned to the same spot.

“To dislodge some one from where he is making his own source of income, it is not always easy. They are there with the police and others. There are some of their goods they confiscated and brought to the office. For them to be able to get those goods back, they would have to pay certain amount of money.

“We will have to face the reality on ground. May be, what we are going to do is to fence certain part of the area, to make sure that after we might have dislodged them within one week we will go to other parts. But I pray they wouldn’t come back, because we don’t have enough men to do that. Immediately they don’t see security operatives, the traders come back to the same spot.”