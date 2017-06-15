The Sun News
15th June 2017 - Traders close markets to honour Ugwuanyi
15th June 2017 - Berger Paints, workers meeting deadlocked as picketing continues
15th June 2017 - 2 pilots of missing Malaysian military aircraft found dead
15th June 2017 - Blast rocks east China, casualties reported
15th June 2017 - Death toll in London tower block fire now 17 – Police
15th June 2017 - Man in court for allegedly raping physically-challenged girl
15th June 2017 - Two in court for allegedly stealing N3m container
15th June 2017 - Ogun govt. seeks more forest reserves in S’ West
15th June 2017 - Qatar has huge support from US, says officials after $12b fighter jet deal
15th June 2017 - BREAKING: Father stabs three children in Germany
Traders close markets to honour Ugwuanyi

Traders close markets to honour Ugwuanyi

— 15th June 2017

Three major markets in Enugu State were shut, on Thursday, in compliance with the directive of Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association (ESMATA).

A correspondent who monitored the major markets, reports that there was total compliance at Ogbete and Kenyatta Industrial Markets.

However, some traders who sell perishable commodities such as pumpkin leaves, tomatoes, pepper, onions and meat, among others, displayed their goods at the entrance of Ogbete Market.

It was observed that most shops in Coal Camp Motor Parts Market were open.

The check also revealed that most shops and supermarkets opened for business.

ESMATA President-General Temple Ude had, in a statement issued on Thursday, directed that all markets in the state to be shut in order to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support to traders and delivering good governance in the state.

Ude said that ESMATA was holding a solidarity rally in support of Ugwuanyi for transforming the state, in spite of the economic challenges in the country.

He further said that the traders, had in a unanimous decision, decided to organise the rally in appreciation of the governor’s empowerment programme.

According to him, the empowerment programme is designed to assist traders grow their businesses and improve their fortunes as well as stimulate the state’s economy.

“The traders are grateful to the governor for his empowerment programme, in which 100 lucky traders win N50,000 every month through a transparent raffle draw.”

NAN reports that Ugwuanyi initiated a monthly empowerment scheme tagged “Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme”, to assist them grow their various businesses for the socio-economic development of the state. (NAN)

