Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Bashiru Yahaya, to five months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour on the head with a broken bottle.

Yahaya, who was first arraigned on Feb. 5, was jailed on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and assault.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel said that the sentence was without an option of fine.

Emmanuel said that all the pieces of evidence before the court established that Yahaya was guilty of all the offences.

He also advised the convict to desist from further committing crime and live in peace with his neighbours.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Shehu Abdullahi, had told the court that Dalhatu Hassan of the same address with the convict reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station on February 3.

Abdullahi said the complainant and the convict had a misunderstanding and the convict stabbed Hassan on the head with a broken bottle in the ensuing argument.

The prosecutor added that the complainant, who sustained a serious injury on the head, was rushed to a hospital.

Abdullahi said the offences contravened Sections 215 and 232 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the charge. (