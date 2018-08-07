– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months
7th August 2018 - Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition
7th August 2018 - FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence
7th August 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau
7th August 2018 - UNICEF facilitates release of 128 child soldiers in S/Sudan
7th August 2018 - Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm
7th August 2018 - Too much sleep kills – Study
7th August 2018 - Oil rises as US renew sanctions against Iran
7th August 2018 - Delta lifts community policing with observation post, transit camp
Home / National / Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months
STABBED

Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months

— 7th August 2018

NAN

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Bashiru Yahaya, to five months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour on the head with a broken bottle.

Yahaya, who was first arraigned on Feb. 5,  was jailed on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and assault.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel said that the sentence was without an option of fine.

Emmanuel said that all the pieces of evidence before the court established that Yahaya was guilty of all the offences.

He also advised the convict to desist from further committing crime and live in peace with his neighbours.

READ ALSO: FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency

The Prosecutor, Insp. Shehu Abdullahi, had told the court that Dalhatu Hassan of the same address with the convict reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station on February 3.

Abdullahi said the complainant and the convict had a misunderstanding and the convict stabbed Hassan on the head with a broken bottle in the ensuing argument.

The prosecutor added that the complainant, who sustained a serious injury on the head, was rushed to a hospital.

Abdullahi said the offences contravened Sections 215 and 232 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the charge. (

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STABBED

Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months

— 7th August 2018

NAN A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Bashiru Yahaya, to five months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour on the head with a broken bottle. Yahaya, who was first arraigned on Feb. 5,  was jailed on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and assault. Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel said that the…

  • ASM

    FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency

    — 7th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to enhance the effectiveness of Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) in the country. According to Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, artisanal miners presently get less than their products are worth, while government is cheated of the revenue that should…

  • ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau

    — 7th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for this  Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, has described as ‘laughable’ the insinuation that he was an anointed candidate of Governor Mohammed Abubakar which paved way for him to emerge as flagbearer of the party. Speaking at a press conference held…

  • SLEEP

    Too much sleep kills – Study

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Too little sleep can cause dysfunctions of the organs and kill, researchers have said in the past. Now another study says people who indulge in too much sleep, 10 hours and above, have a bigger chance of dying. A major study has found getting more than 10 hours of sleep a night increased the…

  • OIL

    Oil rises as US renew sanctions against Iran

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US reintroduced sanctions against major crude exporter, Iran, tightening global markets. Meanwhile, heatwaves across Europe and other areas pushes oil up. Sweet Brent crude oil futures were at 74.08  dollars per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up at 69.21 dollars a barrel. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share