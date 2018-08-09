– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs 
9th August 2018 - Lassa fever: Enugu to retrain health workers
9th August 2018 - Couple in soup for selling son
9th August 2018 - IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs
9th August 2018 - Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo
9th August 2018 - Kovacic joins Chelsea on loan 
9th August 2018 - No going back on Imo guber – Madumere
9th August 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)
9th August 2018 - 2019: Ayade tasks Catholic youths on role in politics
9th August 2018 - Bayelsa gets new CP
Home / Business / Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs 
Trader Moni

Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs 

— 9th August 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has unveiled a collateral-free loan package, ‘Trader Moni’, to help about two million businesses grow their trade.

The Executive Director, BoI, Toyin Adeniji, at the unveiling of ‘Trader Moni’ at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin, Lagos, yesterday said the bank will not relent until every Nigerian who is willing, has access to loan irrespective of their status or level of education.

Adeniji said the programme, which has now been activated nationwide will support two million Nigerians to grow their businesses.

READ ALSO IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs

She disclosed that the goal of the scheme was to take financial inclusion down to the grassroots where pure water, bread, food sellers and Okada rider, among others, can access loan to expand their businesses without any form of security.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration recognised the contribution of petty traders to economic development and identified the fact that some of them may not have what the commercial banks may require to grant loan, hence, his support for this initiative to help them grow their businesses.

“The ‘Trader Moni’ initiative is a mobile phone driven technology. After your details have been captured by the agent and sent to BoI system for validation, within 48 hours you will get cash notification in your mobile wallet account. You can either transfer the cash to your bank account or cash it out at any mobile money agent.

“For a starter, you can access N10,000 and pay back N10,250 to qualify for N15,000. Once you payback N15,375 you will qualify for N20,000 loan and when you pay back N21,000, you will get N50,000. All loan categories have payback duration of six months,” she said.

READ ALSO Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo

Corroborating Adeniji, Chief Operating Officer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP, Mr. Uzoma Nwagba, said that GEEP has three products – Farmer Moni for farmers with loan access of up to N300,000, Market Moni for traders and artisans that are a little bigger and structured gets loan access of N100,000 and Trader Moni of up to N50,000 loan accessibility.

Nwagba urged beneficiaries to ensure they pay back to avail others the opportunity of benefitting same, adding that all these initiatives were aimed at expanding financial inclusion.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trader Moni

Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs 

— 9th August 2018

Adewale SanyaoluThe Bank of Industry (BoI) has unveiled a collateral-free loan package, ‘Trader Moni’, to help about two million businesses grow their trade. The Executive Director, BoI, Toyin Adeniji, at the unveiling of ‘Trader Moni’ at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin, Lagos, yesterday said the bank will not relent until every Nigerian who is willing, has…

  • LASSA FEVER

    Lassa fever: Enugu to retrain health workers

    — 9th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Government has concluded arrangement to  retrain medical and hospital workers in the state following outbreak of Lassa fever that claimed one live last Thursday. This was as the state advised health workers to apply universal medical precautions in the discharge of their duties and for residents to ensure personal…

  • SELLING SON

    Couple in soup for selling son

    — 9th August 2018

    Ugochukwu, who admitted earlier selling his son for N400,000, said that he was only an agent in the alleged sale of Adaugo Oliver and her brother, Daniel. George Onyejiuwa, Owerri In a bid to stamp out the menace of child trafficking, the Imo State commissioner of police, Mr. Dasuki Galandanchi, yesterday paraded a couple for…

  • OHANAEZE

    IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs

    — 9th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, gave conditions for a possible  genuine peace and reconciliation with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors, whom it has been in a face-off with. The group said the only way out of the face-off was for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South East governors to …

  • OSINBAJO

    Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has calibrated voting preference in Nigeria and is sure that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat other presidential candidates next year to continue his administration’s change agenda. Prof. Osinbajo spoke, on Wednesday, at the Township Stadium in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, while receiving Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who defected from the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share