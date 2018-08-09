Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs— 9th August 2018
Adewale Sanyaolu
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has unveiled a collateral-free loan package, ‘Trader Moni’, to help about two million businesses grow their trade.
The Executive Director, BoI, Toyin Adeniji, at the unveiling of ‘Trader Moni’ at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin, Lagos, yesterday said the bank will not relent until every Nigerian who is willing, has access to loan irrespective of their status or level of education.
Adeniji said the programme, which has now been activated nationwide will support two million Nigerians to grow their businesses.
READ ALSO IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs
She disclosed that the goal of the scheme was to take financial inclusion down to the grassroots where pure water, bread, food sellers and Okada rider, among others, can access loan to expand their businesses without any form of security.
“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration recognised the contribution of petty traders to economic development and identified the fact that some of them may not have what the commercial banks may require to grant loan, hence, his support for this initiative to help them grow their businesses.
“The ‘Trader Moni’ initiative is a mobile phone driven technology. After your details have been captured by the agent and sent to BoI system for validation, within 48 hours you will get cash notification in your mobile wallet account. You can either transfer the cash to your bank account or cash it out at any mobile money agent.
“For a starter, you can access N10,000 and pay back N10,250 to qualify for N15,000. Once you payback N15,375 you will qualify for N20,000 loan and when you pay back N21,000, you will get N50,000. All loan categories have payback duration of six months,” she said.
READ ALSO Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo
Corroborating Adeniji, Chief Operating Officer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP, Mr. Uzoma Nwagba, said that GEEP has three products – Farmer Moni for farmers with loan access of up to N300,000, Market Moni for traders and artisans that are a little bigger and structured gets loan access of N100,000 and Trader Moni of up to N50,000 loan accessibility.
Nwagba urged beneficiaries to ensure they pay back to avail others the opportunity of benefitting same, adding that all these initiatives were aimed at expanding financial inclusion.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Focus Labs: FG to hold open day in two weeks to showcase results22nd April 2018
Latest
Trader Moni: BoI unveils collateral-free loan to grow 2m SMEs— 9th August 2018
Adewale SanyaoluThe Bank of Industry (BoI) has unveiled a collateral-free loan package, ‘Trader Moni’, to help about two million businesses grow their trade. The Executive Director, BoI, Toyin Adeniji, at the unveiling of ‘Trader Moni’ at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin, Lagos, yesterday said the bank will not relent until every Nigerian who is willing, has…
-
Lassa fever: Enugu to retrain health workers— 9th August 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Government has concluded arrangement to retrain medical and hospital workers in the state following outbreak of Lassa fever that claimed one live last Thursday. This was as the state advised health workers to apply universal medical precautions in the discharge of their duties and for residents to ensure personal…
-
Couple in soup for selling son— 9th August 2018
Ugochukwu, who admitted earlier selling his son for N400,000, said that he was only an agent in the alleged sale of Adaugo Oliver and her brother, Daniel. George Onyejiuwa, Owerri In a bid to stamp out the menace of child trafficking, the Imo State commissioner of police, Mr. Dasuki Galandanchi, yesterday paraded a couple for…
-
IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs— 9th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, gave conditions for a possible genuine peace and reconciliation with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors, whom it has been in a face-off with. The group said the only way out of the face-off was for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South East governors to …
-
Saraki, Atiku can’t beat Buhari, says Osinbajo— 9th August 2018
NAN Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has calibrated voting preference in Nigeria and is sure that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat other presidential candidates next year to continue his administration’s change agenda. Prof. Osinbajo spoke, on Wednesday, at the Township Stadium in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, while receiving Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who defected from the…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF initiative rekindled career hope for Zamfara girls— 9th August 2018
G4G initiative, according to UNICEF, was designed as a school-based gender campaign that uses extra-curricular activities to support the education of girls of reproductive age in educationally disadvantaged states… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Ten-year-old Fatima Dayabu is a primary four pupil of Dan Wurin Dutse Primary School in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Her…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
‘Order from above’— 9th August 2018
Two security agencies prevented 22 other members of the Assembly from gaining access to the House of Assembly because of order from above. Lewis Obi Nigerians think they understand what has been said when they are told by governmental authorities that they (uniformed people) are obeying orders from above. It could be the civil servant, or…
Columnists
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
-
Osinbajo to the rescue— 9th August 2018
Osinbajo has taken the first crucial step that will establish him firmly in the eyes and psyche of Nigerians as someone who is truly playing the role of the President in the absence of the boss. Amanze Obi We can safely say that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is now properly weaned. He has…
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply