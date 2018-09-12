– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             
12th September 2018 - Niger gov. unveils second term plans
12th September 2018 - Ibadan-Kano rail line: FG negotiating $6b loan with China
12th September 2018 - 20 Oyo APC guber aspirants give recipe for selection ahead primary
12th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march
12th September 2018 - MASSOB wants United States of Biafra from Nigeria
12th September 2018 - ECOWAS renews commitment to combat, mitigate climate change
12th September 2018 - IPOB insists on sit-at-home Friday
12th September 2018 - 2 killed in Rivers cult war
12th September 2018 - Gudumbali: Head to roll in Army as COAS relocates to North East
Home / National / TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             
NAMA

TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             

— 12th September 2018

Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it is finding it difficult getting spares to maintain the country’s Total Radar Coverage (TRACON) equipment in the nation’s airports, raising fears that the facility might have broken down.

The TRACON project was launched in 2003 following incidences of disappearances of aircraft to replace the old radar which had become obsolete and was no longer effectively capturing flying objects in Nigeria’s airspace,  but it was eventually completed in 2010 at a huge sum of 66,500,870 million euros paid by the Federal Government.

Speaking, on Tuesday, at the Stakeholders Interactive Forum organised by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services for the agency, Mr. Farouk Umar, said management  could no longer access spare parts from the manufacturer, Thales of France (as stipulated in the contractual agreement) to maintain the TRACON facility.

“All efforts to source spare parts for the replacement of some of the bad equipment from the manufacturer has proved abortive,” Umar said as he lamented that the situation had been like that since 2014, barely four years after the project came on stream.

Umar said aside NAMA operating the TRACON equipment without spares from the manufacturers, the facility was also due for upgrade to latest technology in use globally.

Umar, therefore, sought for the intervention of the Federal Government to prevail on Thales of France to adhere strictly to the terms of contract as entered into with the Nigeria government, saying the French firm’s breach of the initial agreement to provide spares posed great danger to the nation’s airspace.

READ ALSO: Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa

The TRACON facility enables the monitoring of aircraft movements by air traffic controllers in any part of the country from any of the control towers sited in any airport.

Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, who also spoke at the event, said that in a bid to enhance air safety and radio communications between pilots and control towers within the country’s airspace, NAMA, has installed Very High Frequency (VHF) radios across 17 airports in Nigeria.

Akinkuotu said that the installation of VHF radios in 17 airports for approach and aerodrome control was part of the short term approach of the current management in the agency to boost air navigation safety in the country.

Some of the airports equipped with the facility included Owerri, Enugu, Kaduna, Ibadan, Katsina, Sokoto, Maiduguri and Akure. Others are Asaba, Dutse, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Gombe and Calabar airports.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAMA

TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             

— 12th September 2018

Louis Ibah The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it is finding it difficult getting spares to maintain the country’s Total Radar Coverage (TRACON) equipment in the nation’s airports, raising fears that the facility might have broken down. The TRACON project was launched in 2003 following incidences of disappearances of aircraft to replace the old…

  • NIGER

    Niger gov. unveils second term plans

    — 12th September 2018

    Akala, Ejikeme, Ugwu pick Oyo, Enugu guber nomination forms Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has hinged his decision to seek re-election on completion of the good works he started in his first tenure. Speaking to newsmen after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the…

  • RAIL LINE

    Ibadan-Kano rail line: FG negotiating $6b loan with China

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed that it is currently negotiating a loan of about $6 billion with China Exim Bank for the construction of the Ibadan-Kano railway line. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday. According to the minister, “We are currently…

  • GUBER ASPIRANTS

    20 Oyo APC guber aspirants give recipe for selection ahead primary

    — 12th September 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Twenty among the over 30 governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in Oyo State have declared their support for the party to select three among them to face primary election for the party’s candidate to emerge for the 2019 governorship poll in the state. The decision…

  • SIT AT HOME

    Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march

    — 12th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha, Anambra state on march to sensitize the public on the sit-at-home order it declared for Friday September 14, in protest against killings, arrests, and detention of members as well as against the Operation Python Dance…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share