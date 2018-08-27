Tracking fuel consumption and stolen crude oil

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, who disclosed this at the end the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said the move was an initiative of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF). Though the Act establishing the PEF mandates it to oversee the reimbursement of petroleum marketing companies for any losses arising from the sale of petroleum products at uniform prices throughout the country, Kachikwu explained that the agency was also conceived to assist in revealing the exact litres of petroleum being consumed in the country every day. According to the Minister, the adoption of the PEF initiative became necessary in view of the discrepancies in figures being bandied as daily consumption of petroleum products in the country.

The discrepancies have affected subsidy payments and remittance to the Federation Account as stipulated in Section 162(1) of the Constitution. The fuel tracking device will reveal the accurate figures of fuel consumption. For instance, there is a huge discrepancy between the figures by the independent oil marketers and those from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). While the NNPC claims that daily petrol consumption in the country is between 70 million and 80 million litres, private oil marketers say it is between 30 million and 40 million litres.

The Minister is optimistic that when the technology-driven tracking system becomes operational, every truck conveying fuel in any part of the country will be licensed with a driver and transport company. This is with a view to finding the transporter and holding the company liable for any missing truck. The NNPC and two of its subsidiary companies, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), are expected to collaborate in order to achieve the objective.