Toyota

Toyota rewards customers, dealers at award night in Lagos

— 16th April 2018

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) has shown appreciation to its numerous customers, dealers and other stakeholders in the nation’s automotive industry at a colourful Toyota/Customer Night held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo commended their customers and workers, stressing that the auto company cannot overlook the dedication and commitment of the members of the Toyota family in the implementation of the strategic imperative of meeting their customers’ expectations and sustaining the number one position of Toyota in Nigeria.

Stating that the award night was a modest way of showing their appreciation to customers for the tremendous support TNL has enjoyed, Ade-Ojo noted that the loyalty of their customers through thick and thin is an eloquent testimony of their love for the Toyota brand and of course the company.

Ade-Ojo said “we cannot overlook the dedication and commitment of the members of the Toyota family in the implementation of the strategic imperative of meeting our customers’ expectations and sustaining the number one position of Toyota in Nigeria. Our board of Directors have been fantastic in their unwavering support to us. Our staff have been fabulous in their contributions to the success and survival of the company in the face of unprecedented harsh operating environment”.

At Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, the MD said they cherish their relationships with customers which has stood the test of time and has endured over the years.

“Our customers have demonstrated on several occasions that they are not only ardent lovers and patrons of the Toyota brand but passionate advocates as well. The least we could do therefore is to set aside a day like this to celebrate them and showcase our token of appreciation”, he said.

“Our dealers in particular have demonstrated passion, loyalty and the ‘know how’ for the promotion of the brand in Nigeria. They have also worked assiduously to deliver superior quality products and services in terms of safe, comfortable, and affordable automobile experience to our teeming customers in the country”, he said.

As usual, three most valuable customers in 2017 and the Evergreen customer were recognized, just as they went home with awards.

