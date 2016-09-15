The Sun News
Oni Olojocc

Tourism will bail Nigeria out of recession –Ooni

— 15th September 2016

By Adewale sanyaolu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba  Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has advised governments at all levels to harness the potential inherent in the tourism sector to tackle the current economic recession confronting the country. He stated this at the unveiling of the Olojo Festival logo and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a marketing company.
Olojo is a festival that commemorates the descent of Oduduwa to Ile-Ife, Osun State. It is the celebration of the first dawn, the first afternoon and first night in creation, celebrated only in land of expansion, Ile-Ife.
With the new dimension introduced into the annual event, Olojo 2016 will be celebrated in an unprecedented way and it is believed that it would attract global attention and further enhance the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition.
The historical and transformational event held at the Oduduwa Palace in Ile Ife was attended by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, traditional rulers and chiefs in Ile-Ife and other stakeholders in the tourism sector:
“What we are doing is indeed a new one, we have improved the branding and we want to show the landmark uniqueness of Ile-Ife as a tourist centre.
Both government and private entrepreneurs should begin to use tourism for unity and economic development. Tourism is about movement. It is like a mandate that draws people from every part of the world.
“It will bail us out of economic recession. It is a product that will provide lasting solution to economic challenges in the country. We should not rely on downsizing certain sectors alone.”
Aregbesola, represented by Dr. Charles Akinola, Director General, Office of Economic and Partnership, acknowledged and commended the vision of the monarch in promoting culture and tradition of Yorubaland,   which, he said, placed him on the same page with the state government which considered culture and tradition as the major potentials in the state:
“The cultural renaissance and social economic development that is taking place in Ile-Ife is unprecedented and the conscious effort of the monarch will restore the notion that Osun State is the foremost cultural centre of the world
“Festivals are veritable tools of promoting culture and tradition and we must not relent in our effort to raise the consciousness of Yoruba people all over the world and at the same time use it as an avenue to develop our economy.”
Akinola explained that Olojo is one of the oldest festivals in Ife and celebrated all over Yorubaland as Ogun, the god of iron, noted for creativity:
“It is perhaps the most famous of the festivals in Ile-Ife, which echoes reverberate all over the world. It is proper therefore that it is being branded and presented in modern form. It is going to reinforce the notion of Ife as a foremost cultural centre.
Olojo festival is as significant to Ile-Ife as it is to all Yoruba where it is a major festival in all the cities, towns and villages where Ogun is worshiped.”
The governor, however, reinstated the commitment of his administration to the support of cultural events and tourism programs for the economic advantage and benefit of the people.
Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Olojo Festival, the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, said the logo signified the commencement of the 2016 edition of the festival.
The logo, according to him contained attributes of the Olojo Festival, the Aare sacred beaded crown, appearance of the new dawn, “Ojo”, Ile-Ife, the Ori Olokun insignia, year 2016, colour purple and a red ribbon:
“The appearance of the new dawn is what Olojo basically signifies as the day of creation and references and can be sighted from evolution in science and the holy books – Quran and Bible where the creation of human existence started as the cradle of mankind.”
The chief executive officer of the marketing company, INFOGEM, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, said: “This is our event. And we have to make it a success. We are going to work in line with Oba Ogunwusi’s vision of rebranding the festival.”

