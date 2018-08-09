– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp
9th August 2018 - Court rules on extension of injunction against ex-Benue Speaker, others Aug. 15
9th August 2018 - Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs
9th August 2018 - Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil
9th August 2018 - Ambode, Amosun, Gowon, Akiolu, others celebrate Akintola Williams at 99
9th August 2018 - 2019 Elections: INEC appeals to electorate to register before Aug. 17 deadline
9th August 2018 - Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers
9th August 2018 - Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest
9th August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims
9th August 2018 - Obiano’ll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP
Home / National / Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp
Redknapp

Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp

— 9th August 2018

Goal

The former Spurs boss believes the Aston Villa midfielder could still be heading to White Hart Lane before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Tottenham could still lure Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa, says Harry Redknapp, with it likely that Daniel Levy will push through “a last-minute job”.

Spurs have been frustrated so far in their efforts to land the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Villa have rebuffed offers up to £25 million ($32m), with the Championship club reluctant to part with prized assets despite their much-publicised financial struggles.

Redknapp, though, believes that another approach from north London will be made before the summer transfer window slams shut.

He told talkSPORT on the possibility of a deadline day deal being done: “Daniel [Levy] is a shrewd operator, don’t you worry.

“He’ll know what’s going on with the Jack Grealish deal, for sure.

“I think it’ll be a last minute job.”

READ ALSO NFF Electoral Committee amends 2018 Executive Committee time-table

Spurs are yet to make any additions to their ranks this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino still working with the same squad that secured a third-place finish in 2017-18.

That may be considered a little surprising, but the club has invested considerable funding into the reconstruction of White Hart Lane.

They are also already blessed with a star-studded squad which boasts strength in depth across the board.

Mauricio Pochettino

Redknapp feels that is the reason for a lack of movement, with it difficult to tempt fresh faces into a move if they know they will not be guaranteed regular starting berths.

The former Tottenham manager added: “They’re not that far short.

“If you look at Tottenham’s squad, they’ve got great cover in most positions.

“The only area they haven’t really got cover for is Harry Kane.

“But if you’re looking to bring a striker in, you’re basically going to tell him you’re not going to play – that’s the problem for Spurs.

“Even Grealish, it’s a gamble for him if he goes to Tottenham. I like him, he’s fantastic talent, but is he going to play?”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Redknapp

Tottenham’s £25m Grealish tussle will be ‘a last-minute job’, says Redknapp

— 9th August 2018

Goal The former Spurs boss believes the Aston Villa midfielder could still be heading to White Hart Lane before the summer transfer window slams shut. Tottenham could still lure Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa, says Harry Redknapp, with it likely that Daniel Levy will push through “a last-minute job”. Spurs have been frustrated so…

  • COURT

    Court rules on extension of injunction against ex-Benue Speaker, others Aug. 15

    — 9th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche has fixed August 15, 2018, to rule on an application seeking to extend the interim injunction restraining the impeached Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, his Deputy, James Okefe, and former majority leader, Benjamin Adanyi, from parading themselves…

  • JAIZ

    Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs

    — 9th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja A new liquidity window for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has opened as Jaiz Bank Plc is set to disburse $20 million to them before the end of the year. The Managing Director of the non-interest bank, Hassan Usman, made the disclosure. He said, “On the SME financing line from the Islamic…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, received a rousing welcome to the Kangiwa square, Katsina, where he declared that “Nigeria is going through a battle between good and evil’’. Osinbajo was in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state to flag off the Katsina North Senatorial rally of All Progressives Congress (APC). Presenting Alhaji Ahmed Baba Kaita…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode, Amosun, Gowon, Akiolu, others celebrate Akintola Williams at 99

    — 9th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, led other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the first African to qualify as a chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams who clocked 99, describing him as a true Nigerian who worked assiduously to lift up the country. Speaking to reporters at a…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share