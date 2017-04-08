Tottenham manager spits fire

Says it’s not yet Chelsea’s title

As Real, Athletico light up Madrid

By Joe Apu

Seven points is all that separates Chelsea’s leadership at the top of the English Premiership League log with hot chasers Tottenham Spurs.

Chelsea are with 72 points from 30 matches while Tottenham are with 65 points also from 30 matches but the latter are not giving up chase as they host 10th place Watford at home today while Chelsea are away to AFC Bournmouth.

Tottenham coach, Mauricio Pochettino believes the EPL title is still not that of Chelsea as they continue their pursuit of Premier League leaders for the top when they welcome Watford to White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Five straight league wins has kept Spurs in the title hunt as they attempt to add Watford to their list of victims and there is no question that another three points are required if Pochettino’s side are to stand a chance of lifting the Premier League title this season.

Spurs’ title ambitions looked to be in tatters when they trailed into the final two minutes of their clash with Swansea City on Wednesday night, but the London side turned things around in the final moments to record a 3-1 win.

The capital outfit are now five points clear of third-place Liverpool with a game in hand and will bank on their incredible home form to close the gap with Chelsea who take on Bournmouth.

Today’s fixture will be the 43rd meeting between the two teams in all competitions. It is Tottenham that lead the head-to-head 27 wins to Watford’s seven, while the remaining eight fixtures have finished all square.

No doubt, Anthonio Conte’s midweek 2-1 win over Manchester City will no doubt push them to take all three points at stake away to Bournmount who stand in 13th place on the log.

Chelsea will bank on Eden Hazard to once again make a difference for them. Hazard after the midweek win had this to say: “I try to do my best and help the team to win games. We have now eight games to play, we want to finish top and that is my target. We have to be ready for everything and we have to concentrate on Chelsea not Tottenham.”

In the Spanish La Liga, it will be a war for the soul of Madrid as Real and Atletico go all out to show supremacy.

The odds favour Real Madrid, but it should be remembered that Diego Simeone has a great record against city rivals. Atletico Madrid only lost twice to Real Madrid in the last 12 fixtures.

The visitors’ momentum is positive with five wins in a row, and they should never be underestimated. Therefore, the odds on Atletico Madrid not losing the game are quite tempting at 2.05. Antoine Griezmann scored the winner last time Atletico Madrid visited Santiago Bernabeu, and the odds on him finding the net again are decent at 2.50.