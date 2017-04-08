The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
8th April 2017 - Tottenham manager spits fire
8th April 2017 - My dream for Abia Warriors –Inyama
8th April 2017 - CAF Confederations Cup: Rangers, Rivers United face another tough hurdle
8th April 2017 - Gov. Fayose: The kettle may not be as black as it looks
8th April 2017 - Derek Alton Walcott (1930-2017)
8th April 2017 - You need banking experience to be a successful politician -Omorede Osifo –Marshal
8th April 2017 - Dealing with mental illness in women (III)
8th April 2017 - Meningitis: Stop the blame game and act now, Nigerians tell stakeholders
8th April 2017 - Face to face with Dangote @ 60
8th April 2017 - Does getting married make one any happier?
Home / Sports / Tottenham manager spits fire

Tottenham manager spits fire

— 8th April 2017

Says it’s not yet Chelsea’s title

As Real, Athletico light up Madrid

By Joe Apu

Seven points is all that separates Chelsea’s leadership at the top of the English Premiership League log with hot chasers Tottenham Spurs.

Chelsea are with 72 points from 30 matches while Tottenham are with 65 points also from 30 matches but the latter are not giving up chase as they host 10th place Watford at home today while Chelsea are away to AFC Bournmouth.

Tottenham coach, Mauricio Pochettino believes the EPL title is still not that of Chelsea as they continue their pursuit of Premier League leaders for the top when they welcome Watford to White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Five straight league wins has kept Spurs in the title hunt as they attempt to add Watford to their list of victims and there is no question that another three points are required if Pochettino’s side are to stand a chance of lifting the Premier League title this season.

Spurs’ title ambitions looked to be in tatters when they trailed into the final two minutes of their clash with Swansea City on Wednesday night, but the London side turned things around in the final moments to record a 3-1 win.

The capital outfit are now five points clear of third-place Liverpool with a game in hand and will bank on their incredible home form to close the gap with Chelsea who take on Bournmouth.

Today’s fixture will be the 43rd meeting between the two teams in all competitions. It is Tottenham that lead the head-to-head 27 wins to Watford’s seven, while the remaining eight fixtures have finished all square.

No doubt, Anthonio Conte’s midweek 2-1 win over Manchester City will no doubt push them to take all three points at stake away to Bournmount who stand in 13th place on the log.

Chelsea will bank on Eden Hazard to once again make a difference for them. Hazard after the midweek win had this to say: “I try to do my best and help the team to win games. We have now eight games to play, we want to finish top and that is my target. We have to be ready for everything and we have to concentrate on Chelsea not Tottenham.”

In the Spanish La Liga, it will be a war for the soul of Madrid as Real and Atletico go all out to show supremacy.

The odds favour Real Madrid, but it should be remembered that Diego Simeone has a great record against city rivals. Atletico Madrid only lost twice to Real Madrid in the last 12 fixtures.

The visitors’ momentum is positive with five wins in a row, and they should never be underestimated. Therefore, the odds on Atletico Madrid not losing the game are quite tempting at 2.05. Antoine Griezmann scored the winner last time Atletico Madrid visited Santiago Bernabeu, and the odds on him finding the net again are decent at 2.50.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gen. Bamaiyi is a bloody liar – Col AJAYI

— 8th April 2017

Ex-Army chief’s deputy describes his boss’ book as a fictional thriller Recently, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi (Retd) stirred the hornet’s nest when he unveiled his book: “Vindication of a General” to the public. His account of the government of late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha in the book has continued…

Share

  • Religion, ethnicity, Nigeria’s greatest problems –Clarke

    — 8th April 2017

    Despite the inherent advantages in a democracy as a system of government, many believe that the gains can only be realised if the right people are in positions of leadership. One of those in this school of thought is Robert Clarke, a renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. He believes that virtually all politicians…

    Share

  • INSIDE HOLLYWOOD : I can act nude for $1m –Blessing Brown

    — 8th April 2017

    STORIES BY RITA OKOYE Liberia-born Nigeria-based Nollywood actress, Blessing Brown, has revealed that she is ready to act nude as long as the pay is right and in hard currency. “For $1 million perhaps I will think about it. Let us see how it goes, I don’t know for now but I can give it…

    Share

  • Goodnight Teacher

    — 8th April 2017

    Portrait of a brave dog that gave its life to save others from Boko Haram suicide bomber at a wedding From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri “Teacher;” that was the name its owner gave the dog for its unusual instinct in accomplishing and even surpassing task given to it. Last Sunday, dog ‘teacher’ rose to the occasion…

    Share

  • I ’ll conduct council poll after court case –Ajimobi

    — 8th April 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State yesterday assured people of the state that his administration will conduct elections into its 33 local councils and 35 council development areas (LCDAs) when the litigation against the election is decided. Speaking at the inauguration of 55 caretaker chairmen for 27 local governments and 28…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu