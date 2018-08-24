– The Sun News
Hugo Lloris

Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, British police said on Friday.

Hugo Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of Friday.

“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

READ ALSO Enyimba FC chairman hopeful CAF will approve stadium for matches

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, Aug. 24. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Sept. 11.”

Lloris joined Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and has made 254 appearances for the Premier League club.

Spurs next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

