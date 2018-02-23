The Sun News
Total’s Egina FPSO: Workers call off one week strike

— 23rd February 2018

Isaac Anumihe

 Nigerian workers and contract staff of Samsung Heavy Industries Mega Construction and Integration Free Zone Enterprise, Nigeria (SHI-MCI FZE), yesterday, called off their one week strike after an agreement with their Korean management.

Some of the  workers were engaged to construct Total’s Egina Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel since 2014. The Egina FPSO project is ranked one of the biggest FPSO projects in the world with an estimated storage capacity of over 2.3 million barrels of crude and a daily production capacity of over 200,000 barrels of crude. 

Part of the agreement include that no worker would be laid off as a result of the peaceful industrial action and that all grievances will be met within two weeks.  

The SHI-MCI workers, together with other agencies (Sambaz Oil, Samen Nigeria Limited Tvonnz and Stave) working on the vessel, downed tools at the early hours of February 14 over ill-treatment and poor welfare packages by their Korean employers.

The workers had demanded annual increment on their salary, payoff, N300,000; end of contract bonus, N600,000; load out bonus, N200,000; climbing allowance N50,000; salary upward review; and sail in/sail out bonus, N20,000.

The workers on their part, were made to sign an agreement before resumption. Before the workers called  off the strike yesterday, they agreed that  they would comply with all procedures, policies and rules of the  Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

