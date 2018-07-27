“He cut her head, legs, arms… We spent four to five hours to save her life because she was in total shock. When they brought her, she was in coma.” Paul Orude Till date, the inhabitants of Bangu village, a suburb of Mahuta, in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State, are yet to overcome the shock that exploded right before their eyes after a marital squabble inspired a son–in-law to hack down his mother-in-law. READ ALSO: Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month The agrarian community, dominated by Fulani, which used to bubble with activities, has since gone cold as the eerie feelings of the tragedy refused to go. Fear and apprehension reigned evidently in the minds of the people as they await the likely outcome of what happened to their peaceful community. A witness told Daily Sun that about a year ago, a 42-year-old Fulani herder, Alhaji Tambaya Manu, took in Hajo Barto, aged 22, as wife. The union, consummated according to Islamic rites, inspired hope, joy and happiness for the parties involved at the time it was contracted. But days after the solemnization, the marriage began to experience some hiccups, followed by disputes and bickering, which encouraged a decision to end it within a span of its first year. Consequently, Barto packed her belongings and returned home to her parents, especially as the initial efforts to reconcile with her husband proved abortive.

It was learnt, however, that Manu, who declined entreaties to resolve the marital dispute, suddenly renewed his desire for his wife and wanted her back. To this end, he embarked on a journey to his in-laws in Bangu to hand down his request. But things did not appear to come as easily as he thought. His request was turned down. Along the line, he was able to identify his mother-in-law as the main obstacle to the return of his wife. Offended by her opposition, he picked up his cutlass and hammered it at her, killing her by the second and third strikes. READ ALSO: Take action against murderous herdsmen, Soyinka tells Buhari Another Fulani herder, Umaru Yero, who is familiar with the tales of the tragedy recounted that Manu returned to Bangu in anger to drag his wife to his house only to be denied:

“When he noticed that his in-laws, especially his mother in-law, were opposed to his wife returning to his house, he decided to attack the woman with his cutlass severally. The woman died instantly. He struck at his wife too, but she was rescued partially by her step-mother and her father who rushed after the enraged Manu. “Sensing danger from other herders who were around, he fled into the bush but returned after a few hours to finish his wife and step-mother. But this time around, other herders in the village had been mobilized to repel his aggression. They did that with dangerous weapons and got him seriously injured.” Another eyewitness, Joro Abdul collaborated Yero: “After many efforts to resolve the marital crisis proved abortive, he stormed his in-law house to retrieve his estranged wife. But when the family members of the woman refused his request, he drew his cutlass and slaughtered his mother-in-law.