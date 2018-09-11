Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos

Eight teams have booked their spots in the National Finals of the Total NBBF Division 2 league holding in Lagos between the 16th and 22nd of September.

Ondo Kings emerged winners of the Atlantic Conference finals held in Akure after winning 4 out of the five games played.

In the Savannah Conference, Coach Abdusamad Usman inspired a young Nigerian Prisons Basketball Club of Minna to 4 wins out of 5 to emerge champions of the conference heading into the finals.

CAMAC of Bayelsa who finished 2nd behind Atlantic conference champions on inferior points difference will also be joined by Brave Hearts and Coal City of Enugu for the Total NBBF Division 2 league National Finals which will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium.

From the Savannah conference, Nassarawa Hurricanes, Bukavu Blinks of Kano and Samaru Bulls of Zaria also confirmed their places.

League Director, Andrew Isokpehi thanked all the officials and Zonal Coordinators for a job well done in organising a league which has continued to generate positive reviews.

“This is a great feat just recorded in Nigerian basketball.

All the teams who have qualified for the National Finals have all played an average of 12 games which started from their state qualifiers.

“It is an improvement on what we used to have in the past where the 5 teams will gather in a particular location to play for 4 or 5 days in the name of National Division 2.”

He promised an exciting time for all when the teams who have emerged the best out of 61 teams that participated at the zonal level of the Total NBBF Division 2 league converge on Lagos for the finals.