Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply

Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has denied links in the management or having a role to play in the 750 gas trucks released to distribute products.

The company through its image handlers, indicated that Total is not part of the gas trucks business and rather its business agreement is for the supply of gas to Greenville Oil and Gas Limited through pipeline.

The statement to set the records of the deal straight noted that: “Total is not directly involved with how the gas is delivered to customers of Greenville gas company.”

There was a mix-up in the report earlier published that instead indicated that Total is involved in the end user supply or delivery of the products using the trucks.

But its contract, as it clarified stops with supplying gas to Greenville through the pipeline process and its handling stops there while the partner, Greenville, has other chain or forms that handle the end user direct supply to the final consumers using the trucks in alliance with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)