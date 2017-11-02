The Sun News
Total boosts lubricant production capacity in Nigeria

Total boosts lubricant production capacity in Nigeria

2nd November 2017

Total Nigeria Plc has increased its lubricant production capacity through a capital investment with an additional two new state-of-the- art High Speed Filling Machines installed at its Lubricant Blending Plant, at Kirikiri, in Lagos State and Koko Blending Plant, Delta State.

The two sophisticated equipment were commissioned in October, 2017. The first of these machines was installed at its Lagos Lubricant Blending Plant in Kirikiri, in November 2015.

Managing Director of Total Nigeria Plc., Mr. Jean-Philippe Torres, believed that the installation of the machines would immensely increase TOTAL’s capability in the production of its high quality lubricant for both the Nigerian and Export markets.

“Satisfying our unique customer needs is very important to TOTAL, which is why TOTAL is dedicated to continuous investment in its Nigerian production plants in pursuit of developing the supply of products and services of the highest quality to best satisfy our client requirements,” he said.

