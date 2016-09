Six out of the eight films selected to showcase Nollywood at the Toronto International Film Festival scheduled to hold from September 8 to 18, 2016 have the imprints of FilmOne.

In fact, the production arm of the outfit was the brain behind two popular films screening at the festival. They are The Wedding party (2016) and Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo (2015).

Commenting on the accomplishment, Don Omope, Head of Films and Content Strategy, FilmOne, said: “We are in Toronto today on merit, and the reason can only be attributed to one thing, which is the professionalism of Nollywood.”