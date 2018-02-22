Tornadoes boots out Onuh

The management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Niger Tornadoes has announced the immediate sack of the side’s technical adviser, Erasmus Onuh.

The former Heartland coach was engaged at the start of the on-going Nigerian top-flight after the incumbent, Abubakar Bala was relieved of his job.

The former ABS FC coach guided the side through nine matches with one away win, two home wins, four away losses and two home defeats earning nine points from possible 27. The Ikon Allah Boys chief coach, Hamza Abara has been asked to immediately take charge of the team’s affair in interim capacity pending the appointment of a substantive head coach.

Statement issued by the management after Tuesday’s meeting stated that the technical adviser, Erasmus Onuh was relieved of his job due to unsatisfactory results in the on-going top-flight. “After due consultation during the management meeting this Tuesday the management agreed to sack the technical adviser, Erasmus Onuh.

“This is due to the club’s performance recently which the management is not comfortable about.

“Our chief coach, Hamza Abara has been notified to take charge of the team immediately pending the time we search for a coach suitable for the position of the technical adviser.

“We wish Erasmus Onuh the best in his future endeavours,” said the statement.

The Minna landlords who were guided to the runners-up position in 2017 Aiteo Cup by coach Abubakar Bala are currently at the bottom on the 20-team top-flight log on nine points seven behind leaders, Akwa United.

Coach Abara’s first litmus test will be the NPFL matchday 10 clash against visiting Abia Warriors at their adopted ground, Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.