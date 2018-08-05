Torino wants Ola Aina

Torino are moving for Chelsea fullback Ola Aina.

After spending last season on-loan with Hull City, Aina is being made available again by the Blues for another temporary deal.

Derby County and West Brom are both in talks with Chelsea about a deal for the Nigeria international.

However, reports claimed Toro are also keen with their sports director Gianluca Petrachi stepping in to bring Aina to Italy for the new season.

Torino coach Walter Mazzarri is convinced by the quality of Aina, who he believes could also handle being played as a centre-half in Italy.