Top Boko Haram suspects arrested in Kano moved to Abuja – Ganduje

— 3rd September 2017

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sunday said top ranking Boko Haram suspects arrested in Kano during Sallah festival have been moved to Abuja.

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in a speech at the Kano Government House while he received the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II during Hawan Nasarawa. said the arrest was a product of collaborative effort between the residents and security agents on information sharing.

Ganduje said “the Boko Haram members were arrested with many cell phones and weapons with the intention of attacking residents but God thwarted their efforts”.

Speaking further, Ganduje revealed that “these success would not have been possible also without the support the state government is according security agents, just recently the state government repaired and bought new vehicles worth N300 million for the Police. Also other security agencies like the Nigerian Army, NDLEA, Nigeria Immigration Service, FRSC, NSCDC, Hisba Board and the Vigilante Group”.

The governor noted that with the security challenges facing Falgore forest area in terms of Cattle rustling and Kidnapping, especially resident in Tudun Wada, Doguwa and Sumaila, the federal government has converted the forest to shooting range for the Nigerian Army

On the citizens welfare, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje added that no fewer than 300 medical doctors, two thousand health workers and 1,000 sanitary inspectors have been employed to enhance access to health care services and improved sanitary.

Emir Sunusi II had in his remarks called for more vigilance on activities of suspicious persons whose missions are inimical to desired peace.

The Emir therefore appealed to the federal and state government to do more on poverty reductions to curtail crime and criminality.

(Source: Today)

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Net Scrolls 3rd September 2017 at 6:49 pm
    Reply

    We have had enough of this deceit. What are bokoharam militants coming to do in Kano? Ganduje and other northern leaders should unravel the mystery behind bokoharam issue.

