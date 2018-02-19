Too much make-up can cause skin cancer – dermatologists

The Sun News
People who are fond of wearing heavy make-up on their faces and skins to enhance their beauty have been warned to reduce such to its barest minimum.

Some dermatologists who gave the warning on Monday said that this could cause the applicants skin cancer, irritation and other diseases.

Mr. Alex Adeniyi, a Lagos-based dermatologist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that excessive use of make-up could cause skin irritation, allergies and skin cancer on the users.

He attributed this to the chemical contents of most make-up.

Adeniyi also said that excessive make-up could expose the skins and the eyes of users to germs and harmful toxins.

“Chemicals found in lipsticks, eye pencils, mascara and kajal among others, can cause serious health problems.

“Women who apply make-up on their skins must always clean their faces before going to bed, to remove all traces of chemicals from their skins,’’ he said.

Adeniyi said that it was imperative to use suitable face washes, cleansers, toners and scrubs to wash off make-up on the skin daily.

“This must be done, especially, at night to avert any skin irritation or disease,’’ he advised.

Similarly, Mrs. Tobi Davis, another dermatologist, said that excessive make-up by women was to cover up skin problems such as pimples, allergies, patches, scars, dark circles, boils and wrinkles.

“If care is not taken the reverse will be the case; instead of beautifying, it will cause more problems for the skin,’’ she said.

Davis said that the harmful effects of make-up were not limited to skin-related issues but to other health challenges.

“Lipsticks, kajal sticks, eye-shadows are known to contain carcinogenic and neurotoxin chemicals that can have adverse effects on the skin.

“This can lead users to developing high blood pressure, allergies, behavioural abnormalities, and reduction in fertility.

“Some chemical preservatives used in many cosmetics are hazardous to the human biological and physiological systems,’’ she said.

The dermatologist said that applying too much make-up on any skin would lead to wrinkles and spots on portions the applicant was attempting to conceal.

“This will make the person look older than his or her age,’’ she said.

She advised make-up enthusiasts to always remove all traces of chemicals from their skins by applying face washes, cleansers and scrubs.

“Women should use natural facial treatment like cumber, tomatoes, honey and eggs instead of using unsafe products,’’ she said.

Mrs. Pamale Obunwa, a beautician and make-up seller told NAN that women should know their skin types to know the appropriate make-up to apply, particularly on their faces.

“Wrong application of make-up is very harmful and can cause skin cancer.

“It is better to enhance your skin with quality products,’’ she said.

