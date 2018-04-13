Tonto Dikeh’s marriage scandal gave me career boost -Rosa Meurer

A while ago, mention the name of Rosaline Muerer and no heads will turn. However, all that changed after the break-up of Tontoh Dike’s marriage to her ex, Olakunle Churchill, in a messy affair in which the couple washed their dirty linen in public. Ever since, the career of Rosaline Muerer, who was at the center of the storm, has taken an upward trajectory, while also smiling to the bank.

In a recent interview with an online platform, the actress had sensationally declared that the entire episode had given her a big career boost. “The scandal which was meant to destroy me only made me more famous as I got a lot of jobs. I became popular due to the allegations levelled against me by Tonto Dikeh,” she maintained.

Meurer shot to notoriety overnight after the scandal broke, and though, she had issued a statement denying the allegations, she ended up being one of the most searched actresses on Google in 2017.