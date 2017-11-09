The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children
9th November 2017 - Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces council meeting
9th November 2017 - Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta
9th November 2017 - Take Algeria match very serious, Onigbinde tells Super Eagles
9th November 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP candidate storms Enugu Sports Clubs, unveils programme
9th November 2017 - Igbo will benefit from APC –Kalu
9th November 2017 - Dana Air flies 2.7m passengers in 9 years, says official
9th November 2017 - FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission
9th November 2017 - Bone tumor: Hong Kong medicine scholars develop innovative
9th November 2017 - Ambode in Badagry, commissions High, Magistrate courts, others
Home / National / Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta

Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta

— 9th November 2017

Ben Dunno, Warri

Ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, on the huge sum of money so far expended in the deployment of military hardware and personal to the Niger Delta region, saying such fund could have gone a long way in the development of the area.

He noted that the present administration would not have found itself in a situation where it had to concentrate all its efforts in forcing peace on the people of the region through military might when there are begging opportunities to earn the trust and confidence of the region by consolidating on the developmental blueprint of the last administration.

Specifically, he mentioned the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, the completion of the electrification of Escravos and its environs, which has gone halfway and the activation of the EPZ gas city and deep sea port projects as some of the initiatives taken by the last administration for the growth of the region which the present government abandoned.

He spoke in a  statement signed by Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, his media consultant, the former leader of the dreaded militant group, Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) urged the federal government to dissipate less energy on arms build up in the region and concentrate more on the developmental needs of the people in order to enjoy an enduring peace.

The statement read in part; “Our client, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to fund numerous development projects ear-marked and on-going in the Niger Delta region, particularly in the coastal area which is a very difficult terrain”.

“Such areas which are not conducive for any normal human being to stay with its present condition would have been better funded with money used to deploy military men and wares as well as carry out military exercises such as operation crocodile smile and octopus grip by the Army and Navy respectively.

“And that continuous military deployment to the region will not solve the problem of the age long criminal neglect of the region by government”.

“It must be pointed out that mere acknowledgement of the fast deteriorating condition of the Niger Delta region by government is not enough to solve the problems there, rather, the Federal Government needs to put up a strong political will to the address the issue of lack of development in the region”.

“At the last count, there are over 20 military houseboats in the creeks of Gbaramatu kingdom alone. So much is provided by the government in taking care of the military men and wares in that region without achieving the purpose they are being drafted to the area as the agitation for development of the region continues on daily bases”.

“Government cannot continue to harass and intimidate the people of the region with military might. What the region needs is simply development”.

“And that is what the previous administration meant when it established the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko”. The previous government also approved the electrification of Escravos and environs, which has gone half-way, only to be discontinued by the present administration. The EPZ gas city and deep sea port project, well thought out by the precious administration to significantly address the issue of unemployment in Nigeria has been abandoned also”.

“This is not fair. The huge sum of money used to deploy military houseboats, gunships and fighter jets is enough to fund the Nigerian Maritime University and other development projects in the region that will give a sense of relief and belonging to the people as part of the Nigerian project”.

”Finally, we wish to challenge the government to change the paradigm of military deployment to paradigm of development and see that relative peace will certainly be attained”.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children

— 9th November 2017

….Buys each between N150,000 and N200,000 From Sola Ojo, Kaduna A middle age woman (name withheld) has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stealing 21 children from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State. The suspect, who was arrested by operatives of Nigeria Police Force in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…

  • Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces council meeting

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Armed Forces Council at the State House, Abuja to consider matters of great concern to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The last Armed Forces Council Meeting was held on July 17, 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration In a statement…

  • Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta

    — 9th November 2017

    Ben Dunno, Warri Ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, on the huge sum of money so far expended in the deployment of military hardware and personal to the Niger Delta region, saying such fund could have gone a long way in the development of the area. He noted that…

  • Take Algeria match very serious, Onigbinde tells Super Eagles

    — 9th November 2017

    Akinade Onigbinde, the coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, on Thursday called on the Super Eagles to see Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria as an all-important match. Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that this would help them get a good result which would then elevate the…

  • Anambra guber: UPP candidate storms Enugu Sports Clubs, unveils programme

    — 9th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   The governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in the scheduled November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Osita Chidoka, on Tuesday night stormed the Enugu Sports Club with some of his supporters to seek support from members of the club. Chidoka is the second candidate in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share