Toke Makinwa to launch career in music

29th August 2018

NAN

On-air-personality and video blogger, Toke Makinwa. says that  she is set to have a career in music.

The 33-year-old socialite made this known on her favourite social media platform: instagram.

She posted a video of her studio-session with the popular music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, through her handle: @tokemakinwa.

She wrote, “something is coming, working with the greatest Cobhams Asuquo

READ ALSO Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6

“I intend to live my life with no regret, no opportunity wasted and no looking back #onbecomingmore super excited.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asuquo is a Nigerian producer and songwriter who had produced songs for Banky W, Omawumi , Tiwa Savage, and several others.

Makinwa who had been up-and-doing in her field , has a luxury handbag and skincare line , TM luxury, a brand which produces exquisite leather and beauty goods.

She had also  published the book, “On Becoming,” to her credit.

