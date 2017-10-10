The Sun News
Home / Sports / To play at FIFA World Cup has been my biggest ambition, goalkeeper Ezenwa says

To play at FIFA World Cup has been my biggest ambition, goalkeeper Ezenwa says

— 10th October 2017

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa on Tuesday said Nigeria’s qualification for Russia 2018 was a fulfilment of what has always been the biggest ambition of his football career.

Ezenwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while speaking on his expectations at the competition next June, that he has always wanted to play at the FIFA World Cup

The player of FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi said he has spent many years working hard with the focus on showcasing his talent at the global stage.

“Qualifying last Saturday in Uyo by beating Zambia 1-0 is really fulfilling. It is a fulfilment of all I have been looking forward to for some time now.

“It shows that it really pays to work hard with determination, and I urge the younger ones to tow the line of hard work and dedication.

‘’Playing in bigger tournaments like the World Cup remains the ambition of every young player, but the only key is hard work,’’ Ezenwa said.

The goalkeeper added that the Super Eagles team was in good form, with determination and hard work as the secrets to success.

He expressed confidence in the individual talent of the players to make Nigeria proud at the World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles were the first African national team and the 12th in the world to qualify for the global football event tagged “Russia 2018’’.(NAN)

