Home / Cover / National / To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari

To end corruption Nigeria requires sacrifices from elite – Buhari

— 19th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elite, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

He made the call on Sunday in Daura, when he met with Katsina Senior Citizens led by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari said that in the life of a country there are occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures and pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,” he told members of the Forum.

The President while commending members of the Forum for complementing his administration’s efforts at national development, assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Masari said the delegation was in the President’s country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

They also commiserated with Buhari over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf, and thanked God for his survival and subsequent discharge from the hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and retired former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tambari, who also paid a condolence visit to the President, pledged the support of the traditional institution to Federal government policies and programmes geared towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.

