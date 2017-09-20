TMT Finance draws tech leaders, others to Cape Town

The Sun News
TMT Finance, the global telecom, media and technology investment news and events provider, will launch the inaugural TMT Finance Africa conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 15, 2018.   And every tech leader, CEO, CFO, among others, is expected on board to chart a new course for the industry.

The now well-established TMT Finance Africa franchise has previously been held in Nairobi, Lagos and London annually since 2009.

According to managing director of TMT Finance, Dominic Lowndes, the senior executive-only conference, supported by Standard Bank and IFC (World Bank Group), will gather leaders from telecom, media and technology companies, global and regional financial institutions, government representatives, investors, professional and legal advisers to assess the best opportunities for co-investment and partnership across Africa.

“We are really excited to bring the conference series and our global network of industry and finance executives to Cape Town for the first time, to meet the massive demand for investment into Africa’s TMT sector.

“South Africa is a critical hub for investment in telecoms infrastructure and services, as well as media and tech businesses and the event will assess some of the most exciting opportunities for partnership and investment across the region,” he said.

Over 60 speakers will be announced for the event, including leading regional telecom, media and tech CEOs, CFOs, strategy heads and M&A executives; private equity, infrastructure funds, institutional investors and venture capital firms; investment bankers and financial advisers, regulators and policy makers; specialist consultants, legal advisers and networking sessions.

Key session themes announced include Telecom Leadership Africa; Broadband Infrastructure Investment; Digital Africa; Mobile Tower Strategies; Mergers and Acquisitions; Private Equity Africa; Spectrum sharing; Regulation and Policy; Financing TMT; Investing in Mobile Data and Services; Mobile Payments and Banking, Fintech and M-Health; and Media and Convergence.

TMT Finance global events provide a unique platform for facilitating dialogue between industry executives and the global financial and advisory community. Speakers and delegates are telecom, technology and infrastructure CEOs, CFOs, CSOsm and MDs, among others.

and specialist legal and strategic advisers and thought leaders.

