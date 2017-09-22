Tiwa Salvage’s `Sugarcane’ debuts

Mavin Records First LadyTiwa Savage on Friday released an Extended Play (EP) album entitled `Sugarcane’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the record is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but usually unqualified as an album or Long Play (LP).

The EP is considered less expensive and time-consuming, for an artiste to produce than an album.

Tiwa Savage’s new EP has 6 tracks, including her hit single `All Over’ as well as the much anticipated single `Ma Lo’ featuring Wizkid and Spellz.

Other tracks on the EP include ‘Sugarcane’, `Get It Now’, `Me & You’ and `Hold Me Down’.

The `Eminado’ crooner now has more songs to her kitty, as she had her sophomore album in December 2015 and a deluxe version went live earlier in 2017.

She was nominated for the Best Video award at the 2016 Headies for `Bad’, her song with Wizkid.(NAN)